Watch now: Bloomington's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens

Lloyd said patrons can expect a focus on customer-spirit and experience, with budtenders available to offer advice and a consistent supply of cannabis products as they navigate the retail space.

"We understand the need of our customers, we understand the top-selling brands and we know what those look like," Lloyd said. "We wanna make sure we always have the right product and don't ever lose a customer because we don't have the right product on our shelf."

Initial reviews from customers were positive.

"It's never like a bad moment in customer service. Everybody has good, positive attitudes," said Tyler White, 26, of Bloomington. "They have some pretty good strains here."

White, a recreational customer who left the dispensary with two types of flower, said it is a more convenient location for him than Beyond/Hello's Normal dispensary, 501 W. Northtown Road.

"This location might be more busy than the other location," White said. "But it's a good source, and especially around here it's kind of hard to find recreational (cannabis)."

Dispensary officials said the 118 Keaton Place location was a key spot to open shop.