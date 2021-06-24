Watch now: Central Illinois fireworks vendor seeing industry-wide shortages

MATTOON — The fireworks vendor tent at Mattoon's Cross County Mall will be open again this year, but its selection will be a little different and a little thinner than in the past.

An industry-wide shortage of fireworks has left warehouses bare throughout the country and left vendors scrambling for supplies, said Extreme Fireworks general manager Brittany Uhlry regarding their tents in Mattoon, Clinton, Pontiac and seven other locations in downstate Illinois.

"We have been working on it for months to try to get anything we could from anywhere we could," Uhlry said of their Atlanta, Illinois-based fireworks business. She noted they are not offering a Charleston tent this year due to the shortage.

Uhlry said supplies have been short ever since large fireworks displays were canceled last year throughout the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and customers nationwide subsequently purchased all the fireworks they could get for their own private displays.

"Everybody was trying to get fireworks products all at once," Uhlry said. She added that warehouses that usually end each Fourth of July season with plenty of leftover fireworks were emptied by the surge in demand. "You could play soccer in those warehouses," she said.

The American Pyrotechnic Association confirmed this week that there was a shortage of consumer fireworks across the nation, with 70% of the usual supply being available for purchase.

Julie Heckman, executive director of the APA, said a surge in fireworks purchases in 2020 led to a lack of supply this year, while shutdowns of factories in China, where 99% of the material for fireworks is produced, have contributed to major shortages across the board.

"This is a result of unprecedented sales and use during the entire pandemic," Heckman said. "When sporting events, concerts, festivals, fairs and large Independence Day celebrations were canceled, Americans brought the celebration to their backyard.

"But they didn't just celebrate the Fourth of July. Americans bought fireworks for birthdays and graduations and Labor Day and New Year's Eve and Memorial Day, because there was nothing else to do. There was unprecedented sale and use across the entire country."

Still, Uhlry said Extreme Fireworks was determined to keep its tents stocked when it started ordering in August for the 2021 Fourth of July season. She noted that the tents serve as fundraisers for church youth groups, such as the Mattoon tent helping her home church at Abundant Life House of Praise in Lincoln.

Uhlry said her Mattoon tent in front of the mall, which has been an annual tradition since 2008, is missing Killer Bee Fountains and some other favorite fireworks, but also has found new varieties to offer.

"What we have here is from five different warehouses," Uhlry said, adding that they plan to be open morning till night through the Fourth of July.

Illinois regulates the distribution and sale of fireworks. There are a limited number of major stores selling fireworks in the state, and the supply is limited by law to novelty items such as party poppers, snakes and sparklers, along with smaller ground-based fireworks like cones (also known as cakes) or mines. Popular items such as firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles are banned from sale in the state.

This means people cross state lines to find the bigger fireworks, with stores in Indiana and Missouri being popular. However, bringing them back for use in Illinois is illegal and could result in fines or jail time.

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

