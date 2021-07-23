Watch now: Central Illinois motorists adjust to rising gas prices

DECATUR — Denise Smith lives in rural Sullivan and commutes to Coles County, so she’s well aware of any fluctuations in fuel prices. And there sure have been plenty lately.

"Living in a rural community, you have to travel; and for most of my career, I have commuted," Smith said. "I am used to it, but gas prices do have an impact."

Said AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart: “There's a couple of different things going on. Crude oil has regained some strength this week after dropping last week, with prices above $70 a barrel. The delta variant (of COVID-19) means numbers are rising again, but opinions are that rise in cases won't derail growing demand.”

The Energy Information Administration estimated that gas demand for the week ending July 2, which included only one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend, was the highest in 30 years.

“The economy has reopened, and demand as a rule is close to normal levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The problem is supply is not at normal levels. Part of the reason is the amount of drop in demand last year and the price dropping last year, forced the hand of oil companies, so they shut down production.”

Last year, with the virus creating so many shutdowns and people traveling much less, supply and demand dictated low gas prices. OPEC laid off workers and decreased production in the Middle East, but has reached an agreement to increase production next month.

The lower production was complicated by the fact that during the pandemic, laid-off truck drivers took jobs with companies like Amazon and that resulted in fewer of them available to deliver gas to retail outlets.

The prices are especially painful for drivers who just a year ago saw gas fall to its lowest point since 2016, but who couldn’t take advantage because the virus pandemic limited travel.

Sherrie Dhermy of Dalton City took a family trip in June to Myrtle Beach and gas prices ranged from $2.14 to $2.70 outside of Illinois.

“It took a chunk of the gas budget set aside,” she said.

Smith, the Sullivan resident, said she’s worried about the impact on local tourism, especially around Lake Shelbyville.

For her, finances have to be stretched. Her family uses a pickup as part of living on a farm, and filling its gas tank has cost more than $100 recently. She said gas for mowing their property also has been expensive. They've cut costs and reduced driving, and her teenage daughter is working extra hours at her part-time job to help cover gas costs for her vehicle.

There’s also concern at the Habitat for Humanity chapter where she volunteers.

"The fuel prices definitely translate to higher prices for materials and other costs related to the build," Smith said.

Overall, the national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, according to AAA, and drivers can expect the price to keep rising. The highest recorded cost for a gallon of regular gas was $4.187, which happened in June 2013.

De Haan said the changes in fuel prices signal a post-COVID economy.

“I don't think anyone, in our best case scenario, would have thought the economy would come back so fast and furious. Oil prices have gone up because things have gotten better, the economy is open, Americans are getting out,” he said. “The imbalance between supply and demand means we're paying more than we're accustomed to.”

Rob Stroud, of the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier, and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

