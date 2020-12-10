Watch now: Charleston cannabis dispensary opens

Store staff are still available to help people learn about products with which they might not have been familiar before, he added.

Those include 56 varieties of flower buds for smoking but there are also edibles and other products that differ from what many likely see as the traditional items for cannabis use.

There also balms for topical application for use for pain relief that Spreckman said some people who don't want to smoke the product might prefer.

He also assured those concerned about the availability of cannabis and any possible resulting drug abuse to remember the "tremendous" medical value and other benefits.

There was once the concept that cannabis was a "gateway" to other drug use but "we tend to think of it as an exit drug," Spreckman said. Cannabis use has helped some pain sufferers "syphon off" from addictive painkillers, he said.

The store opened on Wednesday and general manager Brett Followell said "we had a great turnout."