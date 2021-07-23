Watch now: Coles County motorists adapt to fuel prices

MATTOON — Sawyer Newell, a technician at Furry Overhead Door & Dock Co., knows all about the impact of changes in fuel prices. They have an office in Champaign and a warehouse in Mattoon, which means lots of traveling. When prices go up, there's far less flexibility, he said.

“We're having to combine jobs to certain days that are in certain areas so that we're not overextending our gas reach," he said.

Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.

The supply and demand disconnect is exacerbated by a busier summer travel season as COVID-19 cases fell and vaccination rates rose. Lately, infection rates have ticked higher.

“The economy has reopened, and demand as a rule is close to normal levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The problem is supply is not at normal levels. Part of the reason is the amount of drop in demand last year and the price dropping last year, forced the hand of oil companies, so they shut down production.”

Rural Sullivan resident Denise Smith drives to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where she's human resources director. She worries about how gas prices are affecting employees who commute to Mattoon and to satellite locations throughout the region. She said paying more for gas takes away from other necessities.

Finances have to be stretched, she said. Her family uses a pickup as part of living on a farm, and filling its gas tank has cost more than $100 recently. She said gas for mowing their property also has been expensive. They've cut costs and reduced driving, and her teenage daughter is working extra hours at her part-time job to help cover gas costs for her vehicle.

"Living in a rural community, you have to travel; and for most of my career, I have commuted," Smith said. "I am used to it, but gas prices do have an impact."

Smith also worries about how higher gas prices will affect the tourism industry in the Lake Shelbyville area and at the Habitat for Humanity chapter where she volunteers.

"The fuel prices definitely translate to higher prices for materials and other costs related to the build," Smith said.

Federal data released earlier this month that prices paid by Americans in June overall increased more than they have in the past 13 years. Nationally, the gas price average jumped 13 cents between Memorial Day and Monday.

The cost of a gallon of regular gas on average was $3.38 in Coles County, according to AAA on Friday, the same as the statewide average. That statewide number was $3.41 a week ago and $3.31 a month ago. A year ago, it was down to $2.37.

Ken Mitsdarfer is retired and remembers carpooling to work to save money. He's not sure that would be possible today, making prices at the pump even more of an issue.

“I feel for people that (have) limited income or whatever, because it's going to be tough,” he said.

One possible source of relief is a deal struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production in August. But AAA projects high gas prices will likely continue throughout the summer.

Said De Haan, the analyst: "I don't think anyone, in our best case scenario, would have thought the economy would come back so fast and furious. Oil prices have gone up because things have gotten better, the economy is open, Americans are getting out. The imbalance between supply and demand means we're paying more than we're accustomed to.”

For now, motorists like Newell will have to adapt.

“We're definitely seeing triple-figure gas numbers rather than 67 bucks," he said, "which is quite the change."

The Associated Press and Decatur Herald & Review reporter Valerie Wells contributed to this report.

