Watch now: Community celebrates INC. Spot and its mission to grow small business

Benny Smith, owner Property Smith LLC in Decatur, understands the importance of collaboration in bringing a business to fruition. His business specializes in home renovations. Early on Smith learned the struggles of competing with larger companies.

“Opportunities are scarce and hard to come by,” he told those gathered for the ceremony. “I didn’t really see a lot of collaboration in Decatur, so I made it my point to try to collaborate with as many people as I can.”

He said the INC. Spot will be a valuable one-stop-shop to develop those collaborations.

“When it does happen, the footwork will already be in place,” Smith said. “You just press that button.”

The INC. Spot will provide much of the needed assistance in business structure, accounting, book work services, in-house educational seminars and workshops, a fully equipped business center, board rooms, event space and office space.

“Our aim is to ensure that new businesses have the resources and opportunities to learn the business world and be competitive in this special market,” said Tamara Fuller, co-founder of the INC. Spot.