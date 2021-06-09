Watch now: Community Wall to highlight what people like about Decatur, Macon County

DECATUR — What do you like about Decatur and Macon County?

The Community Foundation of Macon County will be posing that question to those attending events tied to the Chamber Expo, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Herald & Review, on Wednesday evening and most of the day Thursday.

People will be asked to write their positive thoughts on a Post-it note on the Community Wall. There are spots for more than 3,000 responses.

"We wanted something people can be a part of," Natalie Beck, president of the foundation, said about the display.

"Post-its are reminders of things and we want people to reflect on, the things that make our community great and show what they are proud of," she said, especially after the havoc COVID-19 has had on things the past year and half.

The Chamber Expo kicks off Wednesday night with a VIP Preview Party and resumes at 7 a.m. Thursday with the State of the City Breakfast, with the showcase of businesses taking part in the Chamber Expo running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Taste of Decatur, showcasing food from various local providers, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All events take place at the Decatur Civic Center. While the expo is free, tickets are required for the preview party, breakfast, and Taste of Decatur.

