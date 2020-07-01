Watch now: Customers back in Decatur gaming parlors to 'win some money'

“We had customers waiting at the door,” he said. “People are really anxious to get back to playing. It’s showing today.”

Minor’s customers were patient with the machines’ delays in starting up. “It’s just like any other computer system,” he said. “It sits for 90 days, then you turn it back on, you just have to deal with the little hiccups,” he said. “But it wasn't a big deal.”

Like most gaming businesses, Decatur’s Ruby’s in the Airport Plaza experienced bursts of customers throughout the day. “We basically just unlocked the door,” said Chris Hall, Ruby’s co-owner. “But we’ve had a buildup for it.”

The business owners want to keep the momentum going by offering promotions in a few weeks. Hall doesn’t expect the excitement to calm down yet. “It’s just like 2014 when we first opened,” he said. “It’s like a reopening.”

Jennifer Pratt, 33, arrived at Ruby’s shortly after the staff opened the doors on Wednesday. Within the first hour, she said she had already won. “I did pretty good,” she said.