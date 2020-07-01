Watch now: Customers back in Decatur gaming parlors to 'win some money'

DECATUR — Before she visited Debbie’s Video Gaming Cafe on U.S. 36 on Wednesday, Feneisha Wilkes, 43, had already been to other gaming locations.
“I’m the queen of slots,” she said.
Wilkes said the activity is an opportunity to get away from stress.
“It’s a peace,” she said. “With a chance at winning money.”
Video gaming machines were scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Other than a few computer glitches, most machines were ready for customers.
There are more than 30,000 machines located throughout Illinois. Before businesses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Decatur averaged $125,000 to $150,000 every month in video gambling revenue from 460 terminals in 83 establishments.
Drew Johnson, who manages various Debbie’s Slots and Gaming Lounge locations, said he had been contacted by many customers before the businesses were able to open their doors. “They said they are ready to support us,” he said. “There’s been a lot of buildup.”
The Illinois Gaming Board allowed gaming establishments such as J&J Ventures Amusement, the terminal office for Debbie’s, to open their businesses to the public. “They are the ones that put the machines in, handling the gaming processes and procedures,” Johnson said about the corporate offices. “They had to put together a safety plan and a cleaning plan and present that to the gaming board and get the process approved.”
For staff and customer safety, precautions include the addition of a hand sanitizing station, cleaning the store before customers arrive and sanitizing each game and area between players. Employees also encourage customers to wear masks.
“This is a good way customers can come out and play safely,” Johnson said. “And get back to a little bit of normal in their life.”
Gaming establishments keep the machines separated at a safe distance. If games are closer than 6 feet apart, Plexiglas shields are placed between the machines.
Craig Minor said Wednesday was a busy morning. He is the co-owner Lulu’s Pizza in South Shores and Lindy Lu’s on East Prairie Avenue. A new location is scheduled to open within the next few months near Nelson Park.
“We had customers waiting at the door,” he said. “People are really anxious to get back to playing. It’s showing today.”
Minor’s customers were patient with the machines’ delays in starting up. “It’s just like any other computer system,” he said. “It sits for 90 days, then you turn it back on, you just have to deal with the little hiccups,” he said. “But it wasn't a big deal.”
Like most gaming businesses, Decatur’s Ruby’s in the Airport Plaza experienced bursts of customers throughout the day. “We basically just unlocked the door,” said Chris Hall, Ruby’s co-owner. “But we’ve had a buildup for it.”
The business owners want to keep the momentum going by offering promotions in a few weeks. Hall doesn’t expect the excitement to calm down yet. “It’s just like 2014 when we first opened,” he said. “It’s like a reopening.”
Jennifer Pratt, 33, arrived at Ruby’s shortly after the staff opened the doors on Wednesday. Within the first hour, she said she had already won. “I did pretty good,” she said.
Pratt had been unemployed during the coronavirus shutdown, but has recently returned to work. “And I’m ready to win some money,” she said.
