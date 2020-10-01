Watch now: Deal Time Bins to offer different shopping experience in Decatur

DECATUR — A different kind of store will have its grand opening on Saturday.

Deal Time Bins, at 340 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will sell “big box” store items that were overstock, including sporting goods, electronics and audio equipment, said owner Cody Redman.

“The way we do it is, we just sell based on the price of the day,” Redman said. “It's kind of like a treasure hunt. Some things are obviously worth a lot of money.”

Items will be in one of the store's 70 bins, 18 inches deep and more than 4 feet wide, and customers will have to look through them to see what's available, which is where the “treasure hunt” aspect comes in.

Saturdays, everything costs $7; Sundays, $5; Thursdays, everything is 50 cents or $15 to fill a 19-gallon bag that the store provides and on Fridays, they close for restocking, he said.

“I do auctions as well,” Redman said. “I conduct auctions and we do a lot of liquidations, and some of the companies had product they wanted to move, but at an auction, it's hard to sell something they sell for $16 at a store when they have 10,000 of them. We're going to try it and think it's going to work well.”