Watch now: Decatur CAT plant celebrates first new building in 25 years

“I'm kind of a Caterpillar baby,” Jones said. “It's always been a part of my household.”
The 180,000 square foot logistics warehouse will provide more space for machine parts, both for production line needs in assembly and for after-market customers.
“This is a very exciting day, and what better way to highlight Manufacturing Month?” said Tina Czerwinski, facility manager. “We're continuing to grow at Caterpillar Decatur and one of the things we really wanted to focus on was our efficiency and how we serve our customers better. We're bringing all our parts on campus into this beautiful new structure, so we can bring all the components that much closer to all this equipment that we ship every day.”
A large number of employees who will work in the new building attended the ceremony and received commemorative reflective vests with the new building's name emblazoned on the back.
“This is a big investment for the future of Caterpillar in Decatur,” said John Tuntland, vice president of operations, resource Industries operations and products. “It's really a symbol of the investment that Caterpillar is making in Decatur and our team here is helping deliver to our customers every day.”
Caterpillar has been in Decatur for 67 years and while the Decatur plant primarily serves the mining industry, Caterpillar and its products can be found worldwide, he said. The company's employees, through their volunteer work and donations, also provide investments in the community through United Way and other charitable endeavors, which add up to more than $1 million, he said.
Photos: Caterpillar operations in Illinois
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar6
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar4
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar5
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar2
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar3
061022-blm-loc-caterpillar1
100718-blm-loc-4bicentennial-cat
100718-blm-loc-3bicentennial-cat
100718-blm-loc-2bicentennial-cat
100718-blm-loc-1bicentennial-cat
052018-blm-loc-3bicentennial-war
052018-blm-loc-1bicentennial-war
052018-blm-loc-2bicentennial-war
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter