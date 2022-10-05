Watch now: Decatur CAT plant celebrates first new building in 25 years

DECATUR — Caterpillar Inc. celebrated its first new building in 25 years on Wednesday.

The prosaically named W Building Expansion was formally opened with section manager Cynthia Jones cutting the ribbon, using the nearly century-old scissors provided by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, which have been used for ribbon-cuttings at businesses since the 1930s.

Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock brought the scissors in their equally vintage wooden box and handed them to Jones with a smiling admonition to treat them gently.

She also presented the plant a certificate congratulating the company on its new building.

“This is a big deal,” Rothrock said. “This is a big deal for Decatur and Macon County and we are so pleased and proud to be here taking part in this.”

Jones was chosen to cut the ribbon because she's a second-generation CAT employee in a company with a large number of second- and third-generation employees. Jones' mother, Joyce Clark, was a materials specialist for 35 years before retirement. Jones has been with the company since 2007 and began as a production employee, rising through the ranks to her current position.

“I'm kind of a Caterpillar baby,” Jones said. “It's always been a part of my household.”

The 180,000 square foot logistics warehouse will provide more space for machine parts, both for production line needs in assembly and for after-market customers.

“This is a very exciting day, and what better way to highlight Manufacturing Month?” said Tina Czerwinski, facility manager. “We're continuing to grow at Caterpillar Decatur and one of the things we really wanted to focus on was our efficiency and how we serve our customers better. We're bringing all our parts on campus into this beautiful new structure, so we can bring all the components that much closer to all this equipment that we ship every day.”

The warehouse represents the company's investment in its Decatur plant and wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of the plant's employees, said Rob Hoenes, senior vice president of resource industries operations and products.

A large number of employees who will work in the new building attended the ceremony and received commemorative reflective vests with the new building's name emblazoned on the back.

“This is a big investment for the future of Caterpillar in Decatur,” said John Tuntland, vice president of operations, resource Industries operations and products. “It's really a symbol of the investment that Caterpillar is making in Decatur and our team here is helping deliver to our customers every day.”

Caterpillar has been in Decatur for 67 years and while the Decatur plant primarily serves the mining industry, Caterpillar and its products can be found worldwide, he said. The company's employees, through their volunteer work and donations, also provide investments in the community through United Way and other charitable endeavors, which add up to more than $1 million, he said.