Watch now: Decatur gauges long-term economic impact of job losses, COVID shutdown

Ireka Payton, of Bloomington said she was suddenly laid off from her job on Sept. 24 and applied for unemployment benefits that same day. She described the application process as easy and was grateful because she was concerned about her two children.

“I was honestly terrified when I got laid off because I’m like, I got two kids and what am I going to?” Payton said. “It is already hard enough being a single parent and at that time, my son’s birthday was a few weeks away.

Payton said a few days after she applied, she heard from an IDES representative who answered her questions about when she will begin to receive checks.

“I didn’t have to make any calls because they just came straight to me,” she said.

‘They are not alone’

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, has been a frequent critic of IDES and the delays in getting benefits to the jobless. He thanked Richards for personally helping one of his constituents secure the benefits to which they were entitled.