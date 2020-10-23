Watch now: Decatur gauges long-term economic impact of job losses, COVID shutdown

DECATUR — Ordel McClendon’s layoff in late February couldn’t have happened at a worse time. It was just before COVID-19 cases began spreading rapidly, a process that over time resulted in businesses being ordered shut down, flooding the market with even more out of work.
McClendon, who used to work in the agriculture sector, said she’s still looking for employment all these months later.
“You just gotta keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep applying be consistent,” McClendon said. “But it is so hard to find anyone hiring right now because of COVID.”
The pandemic that practically shut down wide swaths of the economy has flooded the market with thousands of workers in search of positions. U.S. Department of Labor data shows the issue is especially challenging in the Decatur region.
Nationally, there have been modest improvements in jobless numbers recently, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling for the third time in four weeks as of Oct. 17.But in Macon County, the unemployment rate stood at 10.1% last month, more than double the September 2019 number. That percentage also is among the highest Illinois, which overall has a 9.8% unemployment rate, according to new state data released Thursday.
In April, the unemployment rate peaked at 15.7% in Macon County and 17.2% statewide. That was in the wake of Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordering a shutdown of non-essential businesses to contain the virus. The result was entire sections of the economy went dark. Restaurants, for example, were some of the first to be shut down and had to make staff cuts early on in the pandemic.
The state eventually reopened under a regional plan based on case numbers and fatalities, among other factors. But the closures had a lasting financial impact.
The result is an estimated 3,700 people out of work across the Macon County today, federal data shows, while infection rates continue to increase. The county has previously been on the state’s “warning list” for having too many COVID cases.
Andrew Taylor, economic development officer for Decatur and Macon County, said he anticipates that infection rates will have to go down before people can get back to work.
"The vast majority of our unemployed came out of the service sector," Taylor said. "They are the people who are dealing with customers face-to-face in a way that just can't happen right now."
Flood of applicants
Another complicating factor, especially early on, was the state’s unemployment system, which was overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of applicants. Long delays both for phone and online applicants became a reoccurring issue in the spring.
State officials said more than 1.4 million claims were processed and the state paid more than $7 billion in unemployment insurance benefits since the beginning of March and made promises to improve systems overwhelmed by jobless residents seeking help.
But a Better Government Association investigation recently found that state Department of Employment Security issued 1% of its initial unemployment checks within seven days of an application, the lowest rate in the country.
Eventually Pritzker announced plans to add more staff to help lines and the department brought on a new director, Kristen Richards.
Support Local Journalism
Richards has moved to fill positions and target service.
"I do not take this job lightly. I knew that I would be coming into a challenging circumstance," she said.
Richards said the department has moved to expand the workforce to help with claims.
"My real sense is it is a real combination of factors that ties to misunderstanding surrounding the unemployment insurance process," she said. "People are coming to the Department of Employment Security for the first time. We have a responsibility to do a better job of communicating with claimants so they can understand the information they are receiving from us."
Ireka Payton, of Bloomington said she was suddenly laid off from her job on Sept. 24 and applied for unemployment benefits that same day. She described the application process as easy and was grateful because she was concerned about her two children.
“I was honestly terrified when I got laid off because I’m like, I got two kids and what am I going to?” Payton said. “It is already hard enough being a single parent and at that time, my son’s birthday was a few weeks away.
Payton said a few days after she applied, she heard from an IDES representative who answered her questions about when she will begin to receive checks.
“I didn’t have to make any calls because they just came straight to me,” she said.
‘They are not alone’
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, has been a frequent critic of IDES and the delays in getting benefits to the jobless. He thanked Richards for personally helping one of his constituents secure the benefits to which they were entitled.
"But I would hope that it wouldn't take that moving forward to get thousands of people the benefits they are due," Butler said. "The director shouldn't have to get personally involved to make sure something gets rectified. It continues to be an issue. We continue to hear from people who problems with IDES. I just hope we can get this figured out quickly."
Meantime, McClendon, the Decatur resident, said she’s staying optimistic about landing a position.
“I just keep trying to get my resume out there,” she said. “It’s not just high-paying jobs that are hard to find. It’s anything. Janitor jobs and corporate jobs, COVID is affecting everyone and everything.”
Said McClendon: “I know people are in the same boat as me and I just want them to know that we are not alone. We will get through this.”
The Associated Press and The State Journal-Register contributed to this report.
Take our aerial photo quiz of 12 Decatur places
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.