Watch now: Decatur hotel honors the lives lost on Sept. 11 with memorial climb, flag

DECATUR — A flag that is 20 feet wide by 38 feet long is hard to miss.

And that's exactly why there is one displayed on the side of the Hampton Inn along Mount Zion Road in Decatur.

“The moment it was done people were coming in and stopping by to take pictures,” said Brit McKinney, the hotel's general manager. “That’s why we wanted to do it. We want visitors to take five minutes to not forget and to honor all the people who lost their lives” on Sept. 11, 2001.

Along with the giant flag, the grounds will also include an American flag for each person — a total of 2,977 — who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. Each flag was donated by a local family or business.

In addition to the flags, the hotel is hosting its second memorial stair climb from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, to remember those who died.

McKinney, who is a volunteer firefighter, said the climb will have each guest take a badge from the lobby identifying a fallen firefighter, policeman or emergency medical service worker and then carry it up to the fourth floor of the hotel.

McKinney said he was surprised and inspired to see the turnout of people who came on their lunch breaks or brought their families to the stair climb event last year, which came together at the last minute.

“We did it last year but on a scaled-down version because of COVID. But this year, with the 20th anniversary and it being our second annual, we really wanted to add to it,” McKinney said.

Other than the climb, guests will be able to participate in a raffle to win either a camping gear set donated by the Decatur Park District or a basket of different foods from the surrounding area donated by the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, McKinney said.

McKinney said the large flag was donated by both Double D Farms and Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular and took six people to put it up in two hours.

Additionally, a piece of the World Trade Center belonging to the Mount Zion Fire Department will be on display at the front desk.

“I had no idea that we’d have the backing that we have to be able to get so much done in our second year,” McKinney said. “We really saw the community come out so that the event can be as big as possible.”

