Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks.

And the list of projects included in its master plan is long.

“One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.

The park district operates approximately 4,000 acres of land, with 2,000 of that dedicated to the Decatur Airport.

Gerhard addressed many of the recent additions and plans for the parks Wednesday during the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Breakfast at the Decatur Club.

The 10-mile bike trail that winds from Rock Springs Nature Center through the westside areas to Greendell Park in the north area of Decatur has been a long time coming. Construction is winding down on the trail that will end at Interstate 72. “Because of Forsyth’s network of trails, we could go all the way through Forsyth,” Gerhard said.

Pier 36 Marina is gaining momentum and addresses the district's desire to make boating access on Lake Decatur more readily available.

The marina redevelopment is already underway with the addition of 40 boat slips this year.

“Even with the new docks installed, our waiting list has grown to 70 now,” Gerhard said, adding there are plans to construct another 60 slips in the near future.

The former Fairview Park Pool will have new life as a tree farm. The pool was more than 30 years old with rotten piping underground, making it impossible to continue using it as a water attraction.

“There’s no way you’re going to replace that,” Gerhard said of the deteriorating pipes. “Because the pool had a tremendous water supply coming into it, we are going to use that and redevelop this whole area.”

Now that the pool has been removed and and the area filled with dirt, the plan is for the park district to used the area as a tree farm that will supply the district's tree needs.

Gerhard said he hopes to have approximately 100 trees ready to replant in other parks. “That two-inch caliper tree runs between $200 to $350 each when we buy from a nursery,” he said. “It’s fenced in to keep the deer out and it has a great water supply.”

Established parks will see revitalization as well.

New sculptures are being added to the Scovill Sculpture Park near Scovill Zoo. “There’s six new ones installed right now,” Gerhard said. “We’ve got six more to be installed.”

Other companies have contacted the park district with proposals for recreational opportunities. Surf Springfield is a company specializing in motorized surfing. “You can go about 30 miles per hour,” Gerhard said. “You don’t need waves to run.”

Within the next few years, the park district hopes to add other water activities, such as pontoon boat rentals. “We can make it more of a destination and a great use of that recreational lake,” Gerhard said.

Splash Cove Water Park has proven to be a popular summer destination, although fewer visitors are using the recreational park next door to it, according to Gerhard. “We are looking for different ways to reinvigorate Overlook Adventure Park,” he said.

Electric go-karts is one of the suggestions. “They are fast, but they’re quiet,” Gerhard said, noting a concern about noise impacting nearby neighborhoods.

Chandler Park is a small park between HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Lake Shore Drive and Lake Decatur. The land can provide an opportunity to build condominium-style buildings, according to the park district. “There is a demand for that type of housing,” Gerhard said. “But we will always maintain the water’s edge as public space.”

The recently accredited Scovill Zoo will be seeing changes as well. The gift shop and entrance will be expanding and the education center will be utilized more. Animal exhibits will be restructured and expanded as well.

At the airport, jet service continues through SkyWest Airlines. The airline, a regional partner of United Express, announced in March it planned to discontinue services in 29 communities, including Decatur. The pilot shortage was to blame.

Gerhard said the airline and the park district are hoping to rescind the original request and continue serving the city, possibly with with smaller, 30-seat planes. The downsizing from the current 50-seat planes will require only one captain who would work alongside a pilot working toward captain status. “They are still qualified to fly a plane,” Gerhard said. “But SkyWest is our provider and we want to keep them here.”