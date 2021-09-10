Watch now: Decatur to be home to new warehouse/distribution facility

DECATUR — A 635,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility is being developed on Decatur’s northeast side, it was announced Friday.

The facility, which will employ up to 75 people, will be located at 4250 North Commercial Crossing in the city’s logistics corridor.

“The Atkins Group (TAG) is thrilled to be starting construction on Cardinal Warehouse in Decatur. The site is positioned perfectly for logistics with quick convenient access to I-72. To reach this stage, TAG is grateful for the cooperation and support from the city of Decatur, Macon County and the EDC,” said Mark Dixon, president of TAG.

“We greatly appreciate The Atkins Group for selecting Decatur for this exciting project,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the EDC. “This new facility not only creates jobs in our community but also highlights Decatur’s position as an emerging logistics and distribution center.”

Construction has started at the site and is expected to wrap up next summer.

“This project shows that Decatur remains a key location for industrial expansion and logistics, and that the city’s planning for a logistics corridor is paying off,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “The city and Macon County worked together closely with all parties to move this project forward, especially in making modifications to the future beltway plans to accommodate the project.”

The Atkins Group, a family-owned business based in Urbana, has real estate holdings consisting of residential, farm, industrial, office and commercial properties. TAG currently invests and manages real estate properties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and California.

"We’re ready for them,” Moore Wolfe said. “They will be right on the beltway, right on the interstate.”

Moore Wolfe said transportation is important for emerging companies, such as the TAG facility. The new facility will be located near various transportation hubs, including Interstate 72, Decatur Airport and railroad lines.

The facility will be used as an example of the city’s progress.

“It gives us more ammunition as we go to Washington to get more money, as we talk to state lawmakers about investing in this part of the community,” Moore Wolfe said.

According to Bateman, companies in the market for new locations have a checklist they follow.

“They want quick turnarounds, they want shovel-ready sites, they need things ready to go,” she said. “They are making decisions much quicker these days.”

Roads, sewer, water, high speed internet and other utilities are important to a company during the real estate search, Bateman said.

The EDC promotes the city’s location as a benefit for other companies.

“If your distribution network is the whole Midwest, we have a great reach from Decatur,” she said. “You can reach St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, you’re going to reach larger markets in a one-day truck drive, more so than you can from the Chicago area.”

Decatur has several locations available for potential businesses, according to Bateman. “We have some very fantastic sites that are great for manufacturing, great for logistics and distribution, and many opportunities to develop Decatur and Macon County,” she said.

