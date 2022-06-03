Watch now: Decatur's Inc. Spot helps dreams of business ownership become reality

DECATUR — Sunara Bradford is the owner of Major Butter, a small store in a corner of the Inc. Spot.

“My products will moisturize, rejuvenate, heal broken and dead skin,” she said of the body butter she makes on site. “It will bring it back to life.”

Bradford moved her business, which she started in 2018 and operated out of her home, to the Inc. Spot last month to take advantage of the services it offered and hopefully grow her business.

Located at 269 W. Eldorado St. in Decatur, the Inc. Spot in an incubator for mostly minority-owned businesses, providing service and resources to help businesses, like Major Butter, to grow.

In addition to the body butter products, Bradford has expanded her business to include candles, car fresheners, jewelry, and sea moss products, which is an immune booster.

“I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be in the Inc. Spot,” Bradford said. “Anything that I ask for, they are there to help. You’ve got the store and the help too. You can’t go wrong.”

The Inc. Spot began in 2020, during the first summer of the pandemic. The resources include affordable office space and other shared business resources, according to Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce president Tamarra Fuller.

“Putting something together where it’s a one-stop-shop would be good for the business community here,” she said. “We envisioned something great for Black businesses, minority businesses, to help them to grow.”

Fuller and Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois president Corey Walker admit they didn’t know all the details of running an incubator when the Inc. Spot groundbreaking took place nearly two years ago.

“We didn’t have the blueprint on a business incubator,” Walker said. “But just being able to grow with the tenants, grow with the concept of what a business incubator should be and giving them that extra push with the educational component, has been big and rewarding. We love every minute of it.”

The Inc. Spot contract involves a three-year phase for each business. In return, the business receives a place to operated from, receptionist assistance and other resources for a credible company. “We create what is best for your business,” Fuller said.

Walker was assisted by the city of Decatur in writing the state grant to obtain funding for small business incubators that help minority enterprises, according to Scot Wrighton, Decatur’s city manager.

“The city connected Mr. Walker to the Central Illinois Methodist Conference that owned the property where the Inc. Spot is now located,” he said. “The city helped facilitate the sale of the property to the Inc. Spot.”

Decatur has worked with several businesses that have or plan to locate in the Inc. Spot, “so as to help nurture minority small businesses,” Wrighton said. “We agree that the city of Decatur is best served by having a small business incubator whose mission is to provide support, encouragement and assistance to help minority businesses succeed.”

Geoff Duncan and his wife Holly joined the Inc. Spot in September.

“We like to call this our headquarters,” Holly Duncan said.

The couple own Emergency Training Providers, LLC. As strategic partners with the American Red Cross, they are licensed trainers, providing emergency education, awareness and preparedness training. They hold classes at the Inc. Spot as well as other locations in Central Illinois.

For 10 years, the couple organized the business from their home. “We wanted some growth,” Holly Duncan said. “Oh my gosh, has that happened since we got here.”

Not only do the Duncans have more room for classes and equipment storage, the localized area gives them opportunities to network with other businesses and agencies.

However, the more classes they schedule, the more help they need. “We’re growing so fast, we’re starting to take on more and more instructors,” Geoff Duncan said.

Community classes were important to the instructors. The Inc. Spot was a resource, providing the room and communication for the public. “We were short-changing the community by not having the classes,” Holly Duncan said.

The Inc. Spot is an incubator facility with the goal of the start-up businesses to grow and move on to a more permanent location. However, the Duncans would prefer to stay put. “This is perfect for us.” Geoff Duncan said.

According to Fuller, the incubator has been growing steadily since it opened. “It’s a great ecosystem of businesses and resources,” she said.

In addition to the physical resources the Inc. Spot provides, there is also the access to training on financial literacy and credit awareness, as well as education on how to run a business.

Some of the training comes in a formal setting, but it also comes through random conversations with follow tenants who have more experience and know things.

“If I have a question about what I am doing as far as the business is concerned, I have experts all over this building that I feel comfortable going and talking to,” Holly Duncan said. “We bounce ideas off each other.”

The Duncans hope to continue expanding to include an EMT basic program. The Inc. Spot will be able to help guide them, they said.

“We are wanting to open doors that have not been opened in the past,” Holly Duncan said.

Shanice Johnson, owner of Luving Hands Daycare, serves families of children, ages five to 12 years old, in a second-floor location.

Johnson said the incubator is ideal for her. “Instead of paying the water bill, garbage, power, all of it comes in one bill,” she said.

Johnson also takes advantage of the meetings the Inc. Spot offers to grow the business.

“Business meetings, grant meetings, they are places that can help you out as a business owner,” she said.

The plan for Luving Hands Daycare is to move on in September.

For those interested in learning more about the Inc. Spot, the current tenants suggest they visit the facility.

“It’s probably about the best way, come down to see if this is a fit,” Walker said. “The incubator concept might be a fit for your needs.”

During a consultation, those in the early stages of operating a business may find they aren't ready for rental space. A virtual office may suffice for the time, Fuller said. “We really do it by the need of each tenant,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to provide the classes that people are taking advantage of,” Geoff Duncan said. “And it’s nice that these guys are giving us all the opportunity in the world.”

“They do that for pretty much everybody in the building,” Holly Duncan said. “We’re not the favorite children.”

