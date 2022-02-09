Watch now: Decatur's Play It Again Sports prepares for the next and last move

DECATUR — The staff and customers at Play It Again Sports in Brettwood Village are getting ready for more space and more stuff.

Nathan Jefson, manager for Play It Again Sports, and the staff will be moving to a new location in the former Good’s Furniture, 1360 Koester Road in Forsyth, which closed in 2019.

“It’s going to be about three times the size of what we have now,” Jefson said.

Along with more space for the new and used sports equipment they sell, the building will house batting cages and artificial ice as well as future plans for a golf simulator. “Teams or individuals will be able to come in and get all their stuff, training and shopping done in one place,” Jefson said.

Customers currently have to test the products at their local or home court, field or course, then return the item. “It will be a little easier to shop for things, since you’ll be able to test it all there,” Jefson said.

The plan is for the new location to open by the end of February. This will be Play It Again Sports’ fourth move in 32 years. “And this will be the last one,” Jefson said.

The locally owned store buys, sells, and trades used and new sports equipment and fitness gear. They opened the first store in Fairview Plaza in 1990, then moved next to the north Walmart, before the department store expanded, moving Play It Again Sports to the strip mall adjacent to them. They moved to the Brettwood Village shopping center 14 years ago.

“We thought once we moved here, we’ll never fill this place up,” Jefson said. “But in a couple of years our racks were filled high again. Our back room is completely filled right now.”

With 29,000 square feet to fill, the new location is still in the process of being renovated. According to the staff, the walls are ready, but the floors need work. The current location in Brettwood Village is approximately 8,000 square feet, according to Jefson. “And that’s including the back room,” he said.

The corporate Play It Again Sports often communicates with the local store suggesting they limit their inventory. “But everyday we find something that we had that somebody needs,” Jefson said. “We just like to keep as much stuff on hand as we can for people.”

With the upcoming spring and summer sports seasons, the staff expects to be even busier. The pandemic adjusted their work, but they remained busy. “We had a good golf season,” Jefson said. “And anything exercise we sold, but it definitely did affect us.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

