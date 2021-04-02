Watch now: Del's Popcorn establishes a franchise program

DECATUR — Del’s Popcorn Shop Development, LLC announced on Friday plans to offer a franchise program in the Midwest.

The franchise program is for individuals interested in owning their own Del’s Popcorn Shop in Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa or Tennessee. Plans will continue for an expansion across the country.

Current Del's stores are located in Decatur, Mount Zion and Springfield.

The program offers a 21-day franchise owner training program at their “College of Popcorn Knowledge” classroom and training kitchen in Springfield, the company stated in a press release.

“The start-up costs are not exorbitant," said Shellie Jacobs, managing Member of the company and a store owner since 1984. "The process is easy to learn with equipment that will fit into a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot storefront.”

Established in 1934, Del's Popcorn began selling its products, which now includes flame-popped natural flavored popcorn, fudge, roasted nutmeats, candy and seasonal items such as chocolate-covered strawberries and caramel apples, in Decatur.