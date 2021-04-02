Watch now: Del's Popcorn establishes a franchise program

DECATUR — Del’s Popcorn Shop Development, LLC announced on Friday plans to offer a franchise program in the Midwest.
The franchise program is for individuals interested in owning their own Del’s Popcorn Shop in Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa or Tennessee. Plans will continue for an expansion across the country.
Current Del's stores are located in Decatur, Mount Zion and Springfield.
The program offers a 21-day franchise owner training program at their “College of Popcorn Knowledge” classroom and training kitchen in Springfield, the company stated in a press release.
“The start-up costs are not exorbitant," said Shellie Jacobs, managing Member of the company and a store owner since 1984. "The process is easy to learn with equipment that will fit into a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot storefront.”
Established in 1934, Del's Popcorn began selling its products, which now includes flame-popped natural flavored popcorn, fudge, roasted nutmeats, candy and seasonal items such as chocolate-covered strawberries and caramel apples, in Decatur.
According to the company press release, the products are made using non-GMO popping corn, 100% corn oil seasoning and natural ingredients. The popcorn is also gluten free.
The stores also carry more than 100 types of chocolates and candies and design gift baskets using all the available items they sell.
“All these items have universal appeal and make people happy,” Jacobs said.
Mike Jacobs, Del's Popcorn Shop Development member, said the program will develop a stable business. "Based on the company’s experience and what they are seeing in the marketplace," he said. “Not only does this program capitalize on the growth of the snack food industry, but it has the support of an established organization, with 135-plus years combined experience, behind it.”
For more information and to learn more about the Del’s Popcorn Shop franchise program, visit DelsFranchise.com or call 217-250-5816.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR