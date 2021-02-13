Watch now: DeWitt County economic development group seeks assistance from Illinois State University

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At this point, Torbert says the council is interested in the opportunity, and the council has submitted an application which could allow a graduate student to take part in an internship with the DCDC.

The Stevenson Center for Community and Economic Development coordinates these programs for fellows, who spend an intense year on campus followed by 11-month paid professional practice. Applied Community and Economic Development students have a graduate assistantship in the fall and spring semesters on campus prior to field work.

“It is a competitive process and now we are waiting for more information,” he added. “I don’t have any information as for a timeline, but we are anxious.”

“Between all of us, we are keeping everything moving forward,” he said. “We are answering e-mails and taking phone calls and responding to social media messages.”

As with most agencies and councils, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress.