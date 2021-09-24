Watch now: Downtown Decatur restaurant scene starting to sizzle again

DECATUR — Heather Yowell wanted to have a casual lunch with her husband to celebrate their anniversary.

The Decatur couple chose a downtown restaurant, Napoli’s, at 134 E. Main St.

She learned about the business through the grapevine. Her family often visits the Italian restaurant and others in the area, but this was the first time for Yowell.

“My dad is a foodie,” she said. “He is trying things all the time.”

Along with an ideal setting and fine dining, downtown restaurants are locally owned, another plus for Yowell.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on businesses for more than a year. At the peak of the pandemic, restaurants were required to close their doors to indoor dining.

Some got by during the pandemic offering carry-out service. Others just closed their doors and waited for the restrictions to change, allowing limited seating at first before the removal of most restrictions at the beginning of the summer.

At this point, downtown has more restaurants open than it had at the beginning of the pandemic. The revitalization is taking place in spite of continued concerns among restaurant operators.

Recommended for you…

Brandon Dulik, 33, attempted an opening of Bobbie Lane’s BBQ before COVID caused restaurants to be closed to the public. Working only on the weekends, Dulik and his wife still had full-time jobs, so they waited until it was safe to try it again. The downtown area proved to be an ideal area for another try at a restaurant. “We were actually looking at a couple of different spots,” Dulik said before deciding on the location at One Main Place.

The downtown restaurant had been vacant for a while, but had the aesthetics and location Dulik was looking for. The patio area is open and equals the size of the indoor dining area.

“We looked at it and said we’ve got to do it,” he said. “And it’s beautiful.”

The cleanup and restoration took weeks before they could open to diners in September.

Although post-COVID conditions are a concern, Dulik has been happy with the crowds visiting the new restaurant. “It’s not too bad right now,” he said. “But we are still brand new.”

Dulik’s help in finding the restaurant came from Cole Babcock, a broker with Vieweg Real Estate. Babcock promotes the downtown area to other business owners. “Within the past three to five years, with the redevelopment of downtown Decatur and now post-COVID, we’re getting so many restaurants downtown,” he said. “The restaurant scene in downtown Decatur is the best it’s ever been.”

Babcock said increasing foot traffic and night life on the weekends has helped spur additional interest in downtown.

“You have to call two to three days in advance to get even a lunch reservation at Gin Mill nowadays,” he said about the restaurant on East Prairie Avenue. “People are tired of being inside, tired of being regulated on what we can’t do. Now we can interact with people and give them our business, and eat some good food. I’m tired of eating at home.”

Jackie Welch, manager of the Lincoln Square Lounge, said the restaurant is finally recuperating from the struggles the industry endured during the past 18 months. “With the staff and the whole COVID scare once we reopened, but I’m fully staffed now,” she said. “Things are going a lot better.”

As an iconic downtown business, the Lincoln Square Lounge has been in operation since 1932. Loyal customers continue to keep them in business, according to Welch.

“But we always welcome new restaurants downtown that have something different,” she said. “People that might not know we’re there, when they go downtown to visit another restaurant, they might see us.”

The downtown restaurants work together to promote the other businesses, Welch said. “We all have our own signature,” she said. “We are so very different that it’s very nice for the city of Decatur.”

Jon Kindseth, Decatur's deputy city manager, said the city recognizes the importance of restaurants to the local economy.

“The small businesses downtown and throughout the city are vital to our ‘return to normal’ and economic recovery as we move forward from the pandemic,” he said. “Despite the closures of indoor activity, our restaurants and small businesses adapted to still serve their customers, and the city played a role in helping them to facilitate this needed public health measure.”

According to Kindseth, vaccinations and continued public health guidance continue to be important for the city’s growth. “We are proud of the community support for this cause and the resiliency that our small businesses and restaurants have shown throughout the past couple of years,” Kindseth said.

Caddy Shack Golf Pub owner Lucas Cycotte is among those new businesses offering a unique attraction to the area.

Customers can play virtual golf, sip a signature drink and dine on a specialty grilled cheese and toastie sandwich. Cycotte’s plans for the restaurant, located at 231 N. Main St., were in the works before COVID caused a delay. “We weren’t going to turn back just because of that,” he said. “We just had to wait until things got a little better.”

The owner continues to wait for a few features, such as additional gaming machines and other kitchen equipment. “You’ve got to be real patient with the whole process,” Cycotte said.

As the business grows, Caddy Shack will expand to include lunchtime hours and menu items.

The restaurant business is not new to Cycotte. While living in California as the owner of a Jimmy John’s sandwich store, he watched customers stand in line at a grilled cheese food truck. “If people liked it that much out there, I figured there was something to it,” he said. “And you have to do something different.”

The downtown restaurants offer a variety of menu items, an aspect the owners respect among each other.

“You have to come up with your own niche,” Cycotte said. “We want all these spaces filled. We don’t want you to go anywhere else. Just come down here and you can find everything.”

Nick Cox has worked as a chef in several Decatur restaurants, including the Bizou, a former downtown restaurant. He is currently working at Coney McKane’s, across the street from the Caddy Shack. According to the experienced chef, the restaurant business is busier than many would expect. “We have a good turnout both indoors and our curbside,” Cox said. “Being as cooped up as they were, they are itching and ready to get out.”

The Bizou, Cox’s former employer, was one of the few restaurants to close its doors before the pandemic. “Times got a little too tough for a few places,” he said. “But those that were able to survive it and wade their way through are starting to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Filled with locally-owned businesses, Decatur’s downtown was one of the areas to survive and thrive. “And it’s nice that we have multiple restaurants. Having that variety, we’ve got Thai, Italian, a steakhouse, a diner, and now we’ve got cheese toasties,” Cox said. “We’ve got options.”

Jason Robinson, general manager for R Bar and Grille, 157 W. Main St., is prepping for customers again.

The former owner of Red Barn Kitchen, Dagan Stocks, purchased the restaurant from the family of the late R Bar owner Randall West. The restaurant had been closed since before West’s death in January.

The plan is to open the restaurant in late October. When they open to the public, a handful of Red Barn staff will be serving the customers. The contemporary restaurant will be a mix of old and new. “We’re going to take a little bit of Red Barn Kitchen and twist that into the new R Bar and Grille,” Robinson said.

According to Robinson, the Red Barn Kitchen, located in the Decatur Airport, was a victim of the times. “We did not want to close,” he said. “We made the decision to do so because of the pandemic and not knowing how long it was going to be. We knew it was going to be more than three weeks or three months.”

When R Bar became available, Stocks purchased the business. “It’s a tough time, but a really nice opportunity to take something that was a great vision of Mr. West’s and turning it into a little bit of a new opportunity for Decatur,” Robinson said. “Dagan and the family agreed to keep the name R Bar in honor of Randy.”

The future is still being planned for R Bar, including hours. “When we get opened, eventually we’ll do a Sunday brunch,” Robinson said. “Similar to what we did at Red Barn.”

Napoli’s, another new restaurant in downtown Decatur, opened to the public before the owners received their liquor license or were able to accept debit or credit cards as a source of payment. However, this didn’t stop the staff from serving customers. According to manager Vito Elecci, business has been good since it opened in May. But he blames the COVID restrictions for the slow pace of business.

“People are scared to come and eat. We have to do a lot of cleaning and we have to make sure the customers are feeling safe,” he said. “But we have a lot of support.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.