CENTRAL ILLINOIS EMPLOYMENT

Watch now: Forsyth Job Fair connects businesses with workers

DECATUR — Shane Conaway, 33, has a job, but wanted to know what other options are available to him.

So he attended the Village of Forsyth Job Fair.

“I just came out here on my lunch break, take a gander around,” he said. “I’m always willing to keep my options open. You never know what can happen or what opportunities are out there.”

Conaway was one of hundreds of job seekers to attend the job fair on Tuesday at the Hickory Point Mall.

According to Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator, 32 businesses attended the event with the hopes of filling job vacancies. Four businesses provided information but were unable to attend.

job fair 1 021522.JPG

Shane Conaway, 33, speaks with Matt Hunt, a K9 officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Office, and correctional officer Joyce Hamilton on Tuesday during the Village of Forsyth Job Fair at Hickory Point Mall.

Businesses at the job fair included the Decatur Park District, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Caterpillar, Grain Systems Inc., Decatur Public Schools, Menards and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy.

“We just called out to our Forsyth businesses first,” Applebee said. “And it just kept growing and growing.”

Scheduling was not a struggle for the administrative team in Forsyth. “Because everybody needs help right now,” Applebee said.

job fair 2 021522.JPG

Community and Economic Development Coordinator Jake Smith welcomes participants to the first village of Forsyth Job Fair at Hickory Point Mall on Tuesday. 

The jobs ranged from entry level to advanced positions. Most of the businesses were hiring to fill various positions. “And several of the businesses have said they think they are going to have some call backs,” Applebee said. “So we’ve already made some matches.”

Maria Zuck runs three H&R Block offices in Central Illinois. During the job fair she answered questions about the tax season as well as a few questions about hiring. “We let them know about the different openings that we have,” she said about the conversations.

The tax preparation company has various positions for which they are ready to hire, including receptionists, tax consultants and an office manager.

As the community and economic development coordinator with the village of Forsyth, Jake Smith communicates with business owners often.

“Everyone started seeing that people need jobs,” he said. “We were able to start those conversations and get people to come together to create a good community environment for people to explore a lot of different jobs and options.”

This year’s event was the first job fair hosted by the village. “After today, we’re pretty certain we’ll end up doing another one,” Smith said. “Our goal is to do things that make a difference in the community and do things that are good for the community.”

Conaway has experience in the security field; therefore, he spent several minutes speaking with representatives of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. However, other companies also caught his attention.

“The (Horve Hospitality) hotels, I would have never really thought much of that before coming here,” Conaway said. “It’s something you may have overlooked.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

