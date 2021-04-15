Watch now: 'Game-changing' zero-emission power plant could be built in Decatur

DECATUR —Decatur could soon be the home of a new zero-emission gas power plant.
Durham, North Carolina-based venture capital firm 8 Rivers and Archer Daniels Midland announced Thursday an agreement to build a clean energy complex near the latter's Decatur processing complex.
The proposed plant, dubbed the Broadwing Clean Energy Complex, would utilize Allam-Fetvedt cycle technology, which combusts gas with oxygen as opposed to air and uses carbon dioxide as a working fluid to drive a turbine instead of steam.
This process eliminates air emissions and produces carbon that can be sequestered. ADM's Decatur facility already has underground carbon capture and sequestration ability, which would be utilized under the proposal.
The technology was developed by Durham-based NET Power, which licenses it out to those seeking to build clean-energy power plants.
8 Rivers said a final decision on whether to build should come in 2022. If they give the go-ahead, the facility could be operational by 2025.
“Today, we’re advancing a project that represents a potential leap forward in GHG reduction technology,” said Veronica Braker, ADM’s senior vice president of global operations. “We’re excited for the opportunity to integrate our Decatur operations – and particularly our world-class carbon capture and storage facility – with this groundbreaking new zero-emission power plant, and we look forward to exploring other ways that we can support this project.”
Trades apprentices pursuing the skills for good-paying jobs sometimes run into financial barriers when it comes to acquiring tools, work boots and other items they need to move forward.
According to data from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, ADM emitted about 4.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide at its Decatur facility in 2019.
The company has set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% from its 2025 baseline by 2035. In a carbon reduction feasibility study the company released in 2020, it wrote that "permanent carbon capture and sequestration can be a way to reduce direct GHG emissions, and can be employed while still burning fossil fuels."
The company estimates its current carbon sequestration levels at about 525,000 tons.
The plant, if built, could generate 280 megawatts of clean power. It is expected to cost more than $500 million to construct.
Though cautioning that nothing is final, local economic and political officials welcomed the news.
“Decatur is a resource-rich community and is the gateway to leading companies,” said Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. "We're honored to be among the first cities considered for this clean energy technology that's going to create jobs and serve as a living example of where industry really does meet innovation.”
"This is the type of facility that brings desperately needed, high paying jobs at a critical time for the community,” said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.