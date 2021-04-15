Watch now: 'Game-changing' zero-emission power plant could be built in Decatur

DECATUR —Decatur could soon be the home of a new zero-emission gas power plant.

Durham, North Carolina-based venture capital firm 8 Rivers and Archer Daniels Midland announced Thursday an agreement to build a clean energy complex near the latter's Decatur processing complex.

The proposed plant, dubbed the Broadwing Clean Energy Complex, would utilize Allam-Fetvedt cycle technology, which combusts gas with oxygen as opposed to air and uses carbon dioxide as a working fluid to drive a turbine instead of steam.

This process eliminates air emissions and produces carbon that can be sequestered. ADM's Decatur facility already has underground carbon capture and sequestration ability, which would be utilized under the proposal.

The technology was developed by Durham-based NET Power, which licenses it out to those seeking to build clean-energy power plants.

8 Rivers said a final decision on whether to build should come in 2022. If they give the go-ahead, the facility could be operational by 2025.