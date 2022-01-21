Watch now: Herald & Review moves to new home

Crews on Friday started the process to relocate operations to 225 S. Main St. in Decatur, where the business will occupy the second and third floors. Vieweg Real Estate, the former occupant of that building, will move into the building at 601 E. William St., where the Herald & Review has been located since May 1976. Prior to that, the newspaper spent 81 years at the corner of North and Main streets.

“We're excited about moving into the new building, and we're excited about giving our workers a modern space,” said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates.

Plans are to have the new offices up and running next week.

Local news editor Scott Perry said the current building "served us well over the years."

At one time, every newspaper function, from printing and distribution to classified, accounting, paste-up, archives and of course, reporting and editing, were under the roof of the building at 601 E. William St.

“I think now, the space we're moving into is a reflection of the business that we still are. You'll be able to walk in, you'll be able to talk to the reporters, you'll be able to talk to editors, you'll still be able to handle your local transactions here," he said.

The history of what is now the Herald & Review started in 1872 with the Decatur Review, while the Herald began in 1879 as a weekly, becoming a daily the next year. Decatur had a total of four newspapers then, and the Rev. Alfred Wuensch, who founded the Review, hired Howard C. Schaub as a reporter. Schaub later became president, the first link to the families who would eventually own the paper as Lindsay-Schaub.

The Review constructed a building at 365 N. Main St. in 1895 and became an afternoon daily paper in 1899.

The John Lindsay family owned the Morning News, which merged with the Herald and took on the Herald's name.

The Herald and the Review merged in 1931 and moved to the Review building. The corporation became Lindsay-Schaub Newspapers Inc. in 1952, and Decatur Herald & Review in 1973, with members of both families serving in leadership positions.

Today the Herald & Review is owned by Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa.

The new building is just down Main Street from the publication's previous home. The new headquarters, at Wood Street, is the former location of Vieweg Real Estate, the company that listed the William Street building for the Herald & Review when it went on the market a year ago, said Tim Vieweg, designated managing broker.

No suitable location for the newspaper's new home was found in several months of looking, and Vieweg said he realized that the obvious answer had been right in front of him all along. He proposed a trade: Vieweg would move into the Herald & Review's William Street building, and the newspaper would move into his building. Not only would the move provide the newspaper with a central downtown, highly visible location on a major thoroughfare, but Vieweg could eventually consolidate its separate locations into one building with the extra space.

“One of the most important things to (the newspaper) was if they sold it, they had to have a place to go,” Vieweg said. “I said I have a place that might work for you. It kind of sounds weird, but it's my office. But the only way I move out of my office is if I find another building that works well for me, so we viewed it and viewed some other ones as well.”

Vieweg will provide a new sign for the front of the Herald & Review's new home identifying it as such, and is remodeling the interior of the William Street building for his needs. The building is also too large for him, so partitions will be put in to allow a tenant to share the space, though he can't identify that tenant as yet.

The conference room at the William Street building named and decorated in honor of longtime reporter and editor Bob Fallstrom, that employees call “the Bob,” will have a new home in the newspaper's new conference room, Coates said. Additionally, historic photos and other materials from the Herald & Review's vast archives were retained.

