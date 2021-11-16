Watch now: In Maroa, a new eatery finds a following

MAROA — Food and conversation go together. The concept was important for the owners of Smokey’s Cafe, Maroa’s newest restaurant, at 119 W. Main St.

Smokey’s manager Jersey Kovalick opened the doors a week ago ready to provide a social atmosphere while serving home cooked meals.

“Maroa needed a café,” she said. “We wanted to cater to the hometown, home cooking, just to bring a fresh concept to Maroa.”

Smokey’s Cafe begins serving food at 7 a.m.; the early risers coffee club arrives at 6 a.m. to start their day.

The menu offers family-style dishes made from scratch, including breakfast items such as omelets, waffles and French toast. Homemade pies, soups, potatoes, beans and other sides are made alongside their main meals, such as turkey, hamburgers, meatloaf, and shrimp.

“We have a nice, healthy concept,” Kovalick said.

Owner John Irwin is based in Texas owning various businesses. Kovalick said the owner wanted to bring a restaurant as an outreach to the community. “We found this spot here in Maroa and wanted to promote the town,” she said. “It’s a friendly atmosphere.”

Recommended for you…

The building once housed the Fence Post, which closed about two years ago. The timing to open a restaurant couldn’t have been better, according to Kovalick. “It’s a place for people to socialize. Because of the pandemic, a lot of people lost that,” she said. “A lot of people were cooking their own food at home. I wanted to keep up with that and let them know you can still have your home cooked food and you can socialize with us.”

Although the restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch only, the manager hopes to offer longer hours as they become better acquainted with the town. “We’ll listen to feedback from the community about things they’d like to see us do here,” Kovalick said. “We’re just giving back to the community.”

After only a week of serving customers, the staff already has their regular customers.

Mary Cunningham visits the restaurant nearly everyday for her early meals. As the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Maroa, she socializes with members of the congregation and others in the community. “We’ve been waiting for this to reopen,” Cunningham said. “Coming together to share a meal, that’s a great thing.”

Although the restaurant is a social place for Cunningham and others in the community, “the food is great too,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.