Watch now: Inc. Spot ready to leave its mark on Decatur small business dreams

DECATUR — For years, Central United Methodist Church in Decatur was a place where people could go to get spiritual guidance.

Under new ownership, guidance will continue to be its primary purpose of the new building, the difference being the people walking through its doors will be budding entrepreneurs looking for help making their business dreams come true.

“This is a community investment,” Corey Walker told a small group of stakeholders who gathered Friday to learn more about The INC. Spot, a new incubator that will facilitate the growth of small businesses in the community.

The effort is being spearheaded by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, of which Walker is president, and the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Tamarra Fuller, president of the local Chamber group. “We’re ready to begin building someplace for businesses to grow.”

The building is at 269 W. Eldorado St. and includes an education/office wing adjoining an older sanctuary/narthex area. Initial plans call for remodeling the education wing to include individual offices, common work areas, conference rooms and meeting spaces.