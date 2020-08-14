Watch now: Inc. Spot ready to leave its mark on Decatur small business dreams

DECATUR — For years, Central United Methodist Church in Decatur was a place where people could go to get spiritual guidance.
Under new ownership, guidance will continue to be its primary purpose of the new building, the difference being the people walking through its doors will be budding entrepreneurs looking for help making their business dreams come true.
“This is a community investment,” Corey Walker told a small group of stakeholders who gathered Friday to learn more about The INC. Spot, a new incubator that will facilitate the growth of small businesses in the community.
The effort is being spearheaded by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, of which Walker is president, and the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Tamarra Fuller, president of the local Chamber group. “We’re ready to begin building someplace for businesses to grow.”
The building is at 269 W. Eldorado St. and includes an education/office wing adjoining an older sanctuary/narthex area. Initial plans call for remodeling the education wing to include individual offices, common work areas, conference rooms and meeting spaces.
One of the primary benefits of an incubator is the shared services that are provided, like internet, office supplies, front desk service, access to a printer, a place to meet and an address they can provide clients and suppliers. Plans also call for hosting business seminars and providing access to such professionals as local lenders who can answer questions the business owners might have.
In addition, Walker said the meeting spaces will be made available to community groups looking for an inexpensive place to gather.
Steve Oliver, president of BLDD Architects, shared plans for how the space will be altered to best meet the intended goal of building synergy among fledgling businesses owners.
Walker said renovations should start in September.
One hurdle identified during the discussion was the lack of a sprinkler system, which means walls and doors need to remain rated to prevent the spread of fire.
Citing the excessive cost of a sprinkler system, Fuller jokingly pointed out her hope of having glass walls that would encourage more discussion among those using it would have to be put on hold.
Walker said the INC. Spot is already up and running, with seminars being planned and contacts being made with potential occupants. It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Among those taking part in the Friday gathering was Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton, who assisted the group with its efforts to obtain a $220,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to offset the purchase, renovation and equipping of the building.
Wrighton said the effort fits with the city's plans to assist small businesses and start-ups, which he said are at the heart of local economic growth.
Andrew Taylor of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County welcomed the addition of the incubator, noting the collaborative nature of such a facility can be the difference between success and failure of a business.
“It gives an opportunity to people who have a hard time finding opportunity,” Taylor said. “Quite often businesses don’t make a profit for five or six years. This gives them an opportunity to get their feet on the ground and do what they know how to do get their business started” without some of the overhead costs.
