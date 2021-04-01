DECATUR — A post COVID-19 economic recovery is already forging ahead in Decatur.

Several major business developments hold the promise of securing existing jobs and breeding new ones as the city and America look forward to a vaccinated future and a return to business that’s maybe even a bit better than usual.

The Federal Reserve recently raised its predictions for job growth for the nation as a whole, estimating 2021 year-end unemployment to drop to 4.5%, nudging toward the level of full employment last glimpsed before the virus upended almost every aspect of daily life.

One of the Decatur area’s strengths has been having industries strong enough to endure the ravages of COVID because they offer essential products, and the skills to make them. Now, with the prospect of better times ahead, those same industries, and some new ones, are poised to thrive.

A solid example would be the Decatur Foundry Inc., a family-owned metal molding business that sunk its roots in the city 85 years ago and never left. President and CEO Rex Ragsdale said the firm had endured a drop-off in orders for the castings it makes for everything from motor housings to huge valves and industrial process parts as the virus slowed business, but now orders are starting to ramp up again.

A May 2019 fire that preceded the pandemic and destroyed a key factory building was another setback, but the firm is recasting its own future by constructing a replacement building. It's a $4 million act of faith in tomorrow and that also seized the moment to invest in new state-of-the art foundry processes and machines.

“Yes, we absolutely took the opportunity to upgrade,” said Ragsdale, 63. “Our molding equipment will be the most up-to-date equipment you can get for our type of application.”

The business has 95 employees and is busy trying to hire some more. And once it finds them, it likes to try and keep them: some workers have been there 45 years and Ragsdale, who forged a path from the shop floor to the top slot, is coming up on his 44th year with the firm himself.

The CEO said Decatur has been good for business with its central shipping location and backbone of blue collar workers capable of mastering the skills needed to consistently produce quality work. “And we offer them good benefits and I think people get to like the company and the people they work with,” added Ragsdale.

Companies working in the same broad industry tend to gather near each other, and one of the Decatur Foundry Inc.’s customers is another firm with a foundry of its own, Mueller Water Products.

Mueller’s history with Decatur goes back even further — German immigrant and industrial genius Hieronymous Mueller started the firm here in 1857 — and his legacy company is also busy investing in Decatur’s future. Work began in 2019 on a new foundry spread over a 30-acre site, effectively securing the jobs of some 250 employees and showing a vote of confidence in the quality of labor Mueller has found in Central Illinois for the last 164 years.

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, said the gathering of certain types of industry in any one area is known as “clusters” in economic development-speak. The clustering effect is something to be desired and encouraged, she said, because it tends to feed off itself and spur more development and expansion.

“Companies end up being close to their supply chain sources, and they look to see what infrastructure exists in cities like Decatur because other, similar companies are already here,” said Bateman. “Having all that infrastructure established means a quicker take-off process to get new ventures off the ground and running.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And, she added, in a world with demand for non-essential goods battered by COVID-19, it doesn't hurt if those industries are supplying crucial products that are needed no matter what, like the water valves forged and machined by Mueller. Another virus-proof business is both feeding humanity and the animals that form part of the human food chain. Bateman said Decatur and Macon County is well-positioned on this front as well with the presence of major agricultural processors like Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Clusters work their growth magic in the food industry, too, which explains how Decatur is now poised to become Lord of the Flies thanks to a major new project by French firm InnovaFeed. The company is getting ready to build the world’s largest “insect protein facility” — covering 250,000 square feet — for breeding bugs called soldier flies and turning them into farm animal and fish feed.

The plant is expected to create up to 280 permanent jobs and Bateman said its a partnership with ADM, utilizing corn processing by-products and tapping into waste heat and steam, all courtesy of ADM, to fuel bug production.

“InnovaFeed is another great example of how utilizing and leveraging our current companies can then attract new companies,” Bateman added. “And so we can use InnovaFeed and their bio-science area and look at creating an even larger bio-science cluster. It’s pretty cool.”

Watch now: World's largest insect protein production plant is coming to Decatur Decatur will soon be home to the world’s largest insect protein production site, the construction of which is expected to created more than 280 direct and 400 indirect jobs for the region.

Bateman says the upshot of all this is a growing pool of job openings and she said dozens of help wanted ads (you’ll find them listed on careersdecatur.com) are out there waiting to be filled.

She cautions, however, that all this happy talk and discussions of a brighter, post-COVID world aren’t meant to take away from the devastating personal cost the disease has wrought, and the many lives lost. But Bateman is doing a job where being upbeat remains a key part of the mission statement, and so she inevitably finds herself looking across to the sunny side of the street.

“We have been through a lot in the past year, with a lot of trauma and heartbreak,” she said. “But there is still a lot of reason for hope and I just want people to realize there are folks working every single day to continue to bring jobs and prosperity to the community.”

Other community leaders also see cause for optimism in the way America does business in a world reshaped by the pandemic. President Trump’s desire to bring manufacturing home and make sure industries supplying essential goods stay based here is carrying over into the President Biden administration, with the signing of a recent “Buy American” executive order.

Jon Kindseth, Decatur’s deputy city manager, said grappling with the virus highlighted the problems of relying on overseas manufacturing when essential goods are in short supply.

“I think it basically just showed a lot of Americans that we need to be more reliant on American goods,” added Kindseth. “And we can’t entirely expect to get everything from China or other countries.”

Kindseth said Decatur is already on something of a roll, calculating the city has seen roughly $100 million of new development every year for the last five years, much of that in the private sector.

“New retail, new commercial, new industrial, that type of thing,” he explained. “It shows that we’ve still done well, despite everything, and that is a good sign for the future as we basically continue our reopening path after the COVID pandemic. I’m very optimistic that we’re going to see a significant rebound here in 2021.”

Herald & Review Readers' Choice Awards

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.