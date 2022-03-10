Watch now: Local officials, residents react to SkyWest plans to end service to Decatur Airport

DECATUR — Although she has lived near the Decatur Airport for the past 25 years, Tammy Mitchener, 50, said she normally would not book a flight out of Decatur due to it costing more than driving to airports in St. Louis or Peoria.

But when her son was looking for flights to New Jersey, tickets from Decatur were actually cheaper than she thought, especially since gas prices continue to rise.

"Back then it was cheaper for me to drive to Peoria ..., so it made sense," Mitchener said. "It just happened to be the first time we tried to book a flight here where it financially made sense."

Even with flights being affordable enough for most to book, SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday it is seeking to end its contract to provide commercial service at Decatur Airport, citing a pilot shortage.

The Decatur Park District manages the airport, but Decatur’s commercial air service is subsidized through the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures people can fly in less populated areas of the country.

The airline, a regional partner of United Express, is seeking to end its service at 29 airports, including Decatur where it currently offers 13 flights a week to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

"It was a surprise to us and it's been a surprise to the other communities affected," said Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright. "SkyWest is our only provider in Decatur so we'll wait to see how many other airlines submit a proposal."

Before SkyWest made the request to end their service to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the airline also cited the pilot shortage last month when announcing scheduled changes to its flights in Decatur.

Now, the federal agency will solicit bids from carriers interested in providing service to the Decatur market.

Wright said they will continue to work with SkyWest until the selection of a new provider and there will be no gaps in service to Chicago.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she was surprised by the news and how soon it came since SkyWest was selected in 2019 to bring in the jet service that was highly sought after by local businesses and brought an end to air service to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

"This is not something that was on my radar at all or a cause for concern," Moore Wolfe said. "You can understand trying to recover from the shortage of travel due to COVID and all the implications of that but this is the shot that came out of nowhere."

To accommodate the larger flights, Moore Wolfe said the city and park district spent roughly $94,000 to expand and upgrade the airport waiting area for passengers passing through security. Not to mention that parking is already free and the security lines are shorter than ones at O'Hare or St. Louis.

But the start of SkyWest's service in March 2020 came days before the coronavirus pandemic escalated in Illinois and nationwide, leading to stay-at-home orders and challenges for the airline industry, Moore Wolfe said.

"It got off to a rocky start through nobody's fault, but my understanding was that this was a very successful service, that it would be used and we were excited to have a jet service," Moore Wolfe said. "I'm very disappointed and I'm sure everybody at the park district is as well."

Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock said local businesses, whether they be a small shop or something as big as Archer Daniels Midland Co., utilize the air service frequently and could affect the local economy by leaving.

"It's critical to our community to have reliable air services for our businesses and we have an absolutely high-class airport and runway system," Rothrock said. "It's very disheartening to learn that this is happening."

Rothrock said the Chamber has always been a connector between businesses and the community and welcomes any invitation to be part of the solution to finding a new and reliable air service.

Coming off a flight from Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he was told about the service leaving by United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on Wednesday and was disappointed to hear that less options would be available in the area.

Although ridership is not an issue, Davis said it's time to put together a system that can give pilots the training they need but also a graduated system to get them in planes and passengers where they need to be.

"I'm blessed I represent a district with many regional airports. I have options. I got to leave D.C. today at 6:45 a.m. and I'm here to be able to do a full day of events out in my district," Davis said. "Convenience is what matters ... and that's what this air service provides. That's why we have essential air service programs that serve communities like Decatur. We're going to continue to fight for them."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.