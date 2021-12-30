Watch now: Macon County economy recovering, but workers still in short supply

WARRENSBURG – Aryn Callarman has only owned a small business during the pandemic.

“We don't really know 'normal,'” said Callarman, who owns 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg with her husband, which they bought in May 2020.

Unlike a lot of small businesses, hers is fully staffed. She has, however, had some supply-chain issues which has created a few problems.

“We have had to switch brands and suppliers quite a bit,” she said. “As for cups, specifically, it's take what I can get and be happy that I can get anything. I know others aren't as lucky.”

Skip Huston, owner of the Avon Theater, said he's had to cut his hours to weekends only, when he used to be open all week. He just doesn't have enough staff to stay open all week, and when he had to shut down during the spring of 2020 as so many businesses did, he lost some of his best employees permanently.

“During the first shutdown there were plenty of programs available to help us out (financially),” Huston said. “The second shutdown was almost the end. The big guys had learned how to scam, and we got nothing. We kept hearing about all this money but we never saw any. We've recovered pretty much, except we lost some vital staff. I've had the place 23 years and most people (on staff) had been with us for years. We just need to stay open and deal with this. I don't think the answers are in business closures. It's impossible to think (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker would consider a third closure in an election year.”

Supplies for him have also been difficult to come by, such as cups and lids, and popcorn buckets, which he used to buy locally but his supplier can't get them. He's had to start ordering from out of state.

Another challenge for the theater industry, he said, was that some movie studios who have deals with or own streaming services took to releasing their new films simultaneously to theaters and via streaming. That hit theaters hard because a lot of people chose to stay home and watch the movies rather than go to the theater. Most of the studios have stopped doing that now, except Warner Brothers, so Huston is choosing to avoid Warner movies for now. It's just not economically feasible to use one of his screens for a movie that he knows won't sell a lot of tickets because people can watch it at home.

“I hate it because Warner's has always been good to us,” he said. “I have friends at Warner, but we can't throw a screen away for a movie where 90 percent will sit home and see it.”

The year has been a challenge for many, but there is good news. If you want a job, there are plenty available.

“We get a monthly report from the state of Illinois that compiles every job listing for our region and after duplicate postings are removed, we generally see 1,600 to 2,000 jobs available,” said Andrew Taylor, economic development officer for the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County. “That ranges from entry-level food service to executive positions and everything in between. The jobs are available. It's just whether the job fits what they're looking for, and there should be something for everybody.”

This is a prime time to consider making the move if you've been considering a new career path, too, said Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce Investment Solutions. Their office is accepting one-on-one appointments, but will be reopening for walk-ins in January, and can assist with job training and placement, and even books and tuition in some cases.

Her problem is that people aren't showing up to take advantage of the opportunities. Workforce is grant-funded and each grant has its own specific requirements. The Career Pathways grant, for example, was for 18- to 24-year-olds who were not in school and not enrolled in another program. She got the word out and opened up registration and orientation and only 24 people showed up, when she'd hoped for 50 or more. By the time the testing and interviews were done, she was down to 15 people.

“That's a nine-month program for pre-apprenticeship training and a good opportunity,” she said. “Maybe they didn't test high enough and didn't have the skills, but the pre-apprenticeship is for getting ready. This could change somebody's life if they could get into that program.”

Jobs in the skilled trades average $50,000 a year with no college required, paid on the job training, and no student debt.

“I think another thing that's a barometer for me is all the hiring events we do with employers,” Wilkerson said. “Hundreds of employers asked for help and we held virtual hiring events. These employers were ready to talk to anybody, and would get very few individuals. It's disheartening for the employers and for us when we do those events.”

Taylor said that, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in January 2020 Macon County had 45,121 people employed, and as of October of this year, that number was 43,594, a 3.4% decrease in local employment from the start of the pandemic

“However, at the high of the COVID-19 shut-down in April of 2020, our local employment dropped to 37,623 or a decrease of 16.6%,” Taylor said. “So, we have not completely recovered but we are well on our way.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

