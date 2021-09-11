Watch now: Mount Zion Business Expo remembers 9/11

DECATUR — The students in Mount Zion High School's Mixed Ensemble were not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, but their performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was a solemn part of the remembrance ceremony at the Mount Zion Business Expo on Saturday.

"The tragedy hit home when I learned that a co-worker had a sister who worked at the Pentagon and didn't know whether or not she was safe," Hansen said. "Despite the feelings of fear and anger that this day brings back like a reopened wound, another memory that is embedded in my mind is that of resolve. I remember listening to President George W. Bush's statement from the Oval Office, in which he said that attacks by terrorists can 'shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America.'"

Another vivid memory, Hansen said, was that Friday's home football game at Mount Zion High School, when faculty held hands and led the national anthem. He was moved by the feeling of unity among Americans in the days following 9/11.

"Our differences didn't matter," he said. "We were all Americans and were beginning the process of healing."

The flag raised by firefighters at ground zero was reminiscent of the flag-raising at Iwo Jima in World War II, Hansen said, and the courage of first responders inspired him.

The Global War on Terrorism is finally coming to a close, he said, and the lesson best learned from the last 20 years, for him, is found in a quote from Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, who died that day when passengers and crew forced the plane down in a Pennsylvania field, foiling the terrorists' attempt to strike a third target after the World Trade Center and the Pentagon had already been hit.

"She said, 'If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate,'" he said. "My friends, let us always remember those who gave their life for this country. Not only the victims on 9/11, but those who gave the ultimate sacrifice over the last 20 years to ensure that this tragedy will never happen again. Today we remember them, we honor them, and we thank God for them."

The Mount Zion Business Expo is usually an annual event, paused last year due to COVID-19, said Dan McNeely, president of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce. The hope is that member businesses will have a chance to show the community what they have to offer.

Cindy Deadrick, owner of Shop on Main in downtown Decatur, is a member of both the Decatur and Mount Zion chambers, and said she was at the expo because Decatur, Mount Zion and Forsyth are all part of one large "community."

"I think the community is bigger than just Decatur," she said. "It's important to showcase your business to the whole community."

Shop on Main was part of the 11 a.m. fashion show at the expo.

A new booth this year was the one belonging to Vine + Grace Boutique, a business that has been in Mount Zion for four years, said assistant manager Melinda Black, but is under new ownership by Marlo Jackson, who moved back to the area a year ago and bought the store.

The boutique carries women's clothing, home décor, baby items, gifts, and Plume, a line of soaps, bath bombs and lotions created by Angie Lay, who sells them out of her home as well as in select shops in the area.

"Over a year ago, Marlo moved back here and purchased the store and she just wanted to get the name out there more, and joined the Chamber," Black said.

Impact Life offered free blood typing and was there, said recruitment development coordinator Dani Craft, to let people know of their existence. The organization provides blood to all the area hospitals, she added, and the hope was that more donors would visit and give blood if they knew where to find them. Located at 151 W. Main St. in Decatur, donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. If need and donations increase, they could add more days, Craft said.

"It's important to know your blood type," she said of the service offered at the Expo on Saturday. "It could save your life."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

