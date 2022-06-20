Watch now: Moweaqua bus company honors first responders mile after mile

MOWEAQUA — An eye-catching tour bus based in Central Illinois has been traveling to various locations showing admiration for first responders.

Among Timi’s Tours fleet of 20 green and gray vehicles is one navy blue bus featuring the emblems of firefighters, police, 911 operators and emergency medical services.

“We ended up with a unique colored coach,” said Jack Kaufman, vice president of Timi’s Tours. “Because of supply chain shortages, it was the only coach available to us at the time.”

With the navy blue color, the company chose to utilize it in a special way.

“We thought that a tribute to our nation’s first responders would be a good way to do that,” Kaufman said.

The first responder bus travels to many of the same locations across the country as the other buses. When it is the next bus from the fleet to take a group of tourists to their destination, it hits the road, like any other bus. However, groups are allowed to request the bus as transportation, if it is available.

Ideas among the staff have included using the bus during law enforcement appreciation week. “Maybe take it to different law enforcement agencies and deliver food,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman is also a Moweaqua volunteer firefighter and has used the bus to train fellow firefighters in emergency access into a motor coach. “We train them on how to operate the emergency exits, how to safely shut them off in the event of an accident or a fire,” he said.

“If they encounter a motor coach that’s been in an accident, they know to safely de-energize the batteries, shut the engine off, and access the passengers.”

Moweaqua Fire Chief Ramiro Estrada and other volunteer firefighters often take part in training sessions. The first responder motor coach was used during one of their latest classes.

"He just showed us the basics, how the windows pop out, how to shut power off to certain areas, just a general overview of the busses," Estrada said. "We were lucky to have the opportunity for him to bring it to us."

The firefighters admire the acknowledgment the bus shows, Estrada said. "It's something different, something unique," he said.

Timi’s Tours has had the big blue bus available for nearly a year. But it wasn't until recently, following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, that the tourism industry began picking up.

“It’s normally gone, on the road,” Kaufman said. “Post COVID travel is insane.”

In 2020, the local motor coach company joined others when the “Motor Coaches Rolling for Awareness” was organized by independent motor coach operators, industry suppliers and state associations. According to the American Bus Association and United Motor Coach Association, an estimated 90% of its workforce nationally was laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

“Now it’s a totally opposite story from two years ago,” Kaufman said. “It’s actually better.”

According to Kaufman, approximately 50% of the motor coach companies closed during the pandemic. “So now that we are back to the same number of people pre-COVID wanting to travel, we have half the number of companies to do that,” he said.

