Watch now: New building under construction at Decatur CAT plant

DECATUR — For the first time in 25 years, a new building is under construction at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. facility.

The 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjoins an existing 400,000 warehouse on the sprawling facility grounds on Decatur’s northeast side.

Much of the new space will be used to house items currently kept at nearby Commerce Park, the former home of the Bridgestone/Firestone plant that closed in 2001.

Facility manager Tina Czerwinski said the move will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Caterpillar teams charged with managing the storage of the various parts and those turning those parts into some of the largest construction and mining equipment in the world.

“This allows us to consolidate an offsite warehouse onsite, and improve the efficiency of both our teams in logistics, but as well as the overall teams here that are both fabricating and assembling our products,” Czerwinski said.

Currently, time is lost in the transportation of the needed parts from the warehouse across and down 27th Street, she said.

Ground was broken for the facility last fall and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year. Passersby on Hubbard Avenue can see the steel beams that make up the frame of the new building. It is taller than the adjacent warehouse, making it more conducive to changing needs as the products constructed at the plant evolve, officials said.

Among the products produced at the Decatur plant are large wheel loaders, mining trucks and motor graders. Its 797F mining truck, the world’s largest mechanical truck, was chosen in 2020 as the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois by voters in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s inaugural Makers Madness contest.

The Decatur plant began operation on June 6, 1955. The Decatur campus is roughly 3 million square feet and has almost 75 acres under roof. It employs about 3,000 of the more than 17,000 workers at Caterpillar operations across the state. It is Decatur's second largest employer.

The company announced this week that is will be moving its corporate headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas, but officials have indicated they anticipate no impact on production operations.

