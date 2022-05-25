Watch now: Plenty of jobs but few applicants, employers say at job fair

DECATUR — Finding applicants isn't the problem at Gingerich Trucking so much as getting them through the hiring process and actually working.

At the job fair on Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center, which was sponsored by the Herald & Review, job seekers were few, but a number of employers ranging from Gingerich to Decatur Public Schools were on hand and ready to hire people.

One of the problems Gingerich has with finding workers, said Dane Clark, is that people apply but when the company tries to reach them again, they “ghost” the company.

“We had a guy, we were trying to call him to set up his drug test,” said Clark, who added that this happens a lot, “and he never answered the phone.”

Things are getting better, said Crystal Benge of Masterbrand Cabinets Inc. in Arthur, but it's a slow process.

“We're looking for production,” Benge said. “Lots of entry level positions available and also there has been some supervisor positions that require more education and things like that. It's been hard since COVID to fill positions and keep people. It seems to have picked up this year a little bit better. This year we've had more people apply and actually stay than we have been having, so it is starting to look up and we're hopeful.”

Shania Kramer, who has two small children, was intrigued by the jobs available at Masterbrand and said she was going to try to get hired there. That kind of work suits her, she said, and it also sounded like a supportive and congenial work atmosphere.

Brittany Buetow, a Millikin University graduate, recently moved back to Decatur from the Chicago area. She majored in communications and marketing.

“I grew up as a Park Singers baby,” Buetow said. “My dad was the director, my mom was the pianist, and I used to be in Park Singers.” She hopes to find a job in talent acquisition – hiring – and attended the job fair in the hopes of finding a job there.

Busey Bank is finding people, said Melissa Garske, but it seems that as fast as they fill some positions, others open up.

“It's kind of a revolving door, is what it feels like right now,” she said. “We're doing a lot of career fairs, more than we've ever done. We're having a hard time and are we in dire need in some locations? I'd say yes.”

One of the problems companies are facing Garske said, is that there are so many openings in all kinds of fields that people looking for jobs have a lot of choices.

“I think there may have been a shift, with COVID, in what people are looking for,” said Anne Mayfield, who hires people for information technology roles at Busey. “People want flexibility, they want a hybrid schedule, they want to be able to work remote, and we have the capability of doing that now in our current roles. That is a nice perk of working for a company, that you have a work/life balance, and I feel that COVID may have put things in a little different perspective for some people and what they value and what's important for them.”

Memorial Health Systems, with hospitals in Decatur, Springfield, Lincoln, Jacksonville and Taylorville, is always looking, said Doug McDonald, and some of those positions require specialized training, such as nursing.

“Of course in healthcare, we are always looking for specific positions in a wide array of fields,” he said. Nursing, laboratory and respiratory care are all in need at present. “It depends on the specific areas. There are areas that are not applying as fast as we would like, so we have quite a few openings across the health system.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.