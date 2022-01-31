Watch now: Prairie Farms plant shutdown leaves Decatur with another big and empty building

DECATUR — The shutdown of the Prairie Farms ice cream plant on North Morgan Street in Decatur means the melting away of up to 35 jobs and potentially poses longer term headaches for a city struggling to deal with the aging empty hulks of industrial buildings from its past.

The Prairie Farms plant closure is located just north of the more than 100 year-old Walrus Manufacturing plant, a vast red brick former factory which had to be partially demolished after a wall collapse in November.

The future of the old dairy building isn’t clear and calls to Edwardsville-based Prairie Farms seeking comment Monday were not immediately returned.

But, on the face of it, the chances of finding a new use for the old ice cream plant, which dates back decades, are not encouraging.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth told the Herald & Review Monday that the city would be expecting Prairie Farms to be a good neighbor and maintain the building until a new user can be found.

“Certainly, it's a disappointment to see that (the ice cream plant closure) happen; jobs are important and Prairie Farms has been here a long time,” said Kindseth.

“But, all of that aside, hopefully they will help the city to prepare that building for whatever comes next… it’s just a matter of them being a responsible property owner to maintain it until such time as it is put into the hands of whoever is going to use it next.”

Kindseth said the city is under no illusions about how difficult it might be to find a new owner for the facility. He said changes in the way goods and food are produced mean old buildings with old electrical systems and infrastructure make renovations for new uses prohibitively expensive.

“And Decatur has a lot of these old manufacturing buildings,” he added. “We have thousands or tens of thousands of square footage that could involve spending hundreds of thousands or maybe $1 million to demolish.”

Kindseth said city taxpayers can’t afford to be left with the bill for clearing away and reclaiming sites where buildings have outlived their useful lives. “The city, quite frankly, just doesn’t have a sustainable revenue stream to keep up with all these buildings should the assumption be that it is just OK basically to walk away from it and leave it for the city of Decatur to clean up," Kindseth added.

And it isn’t just old buildings collapsing that poses headaches for taxpayers. On Jan. 20, a large building at 141 E. Marietta St. caught fire, and Building Manager Bill England had said he suspected the vacant structure was torched by vagrants who frequently trespassed inside it.

“Homeless guys keep breaking in and starting fires in the fireplace in this apartment up here,” England had told the Herald & Review. “I’m assuming that is what happened.”

On May 21, Decatur firefighters were faced with a three-alarm fire that destroyed a huge old brick and timber warehouse at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street in Decatur. That burned out building was also located close to the site of the former Aaction Equipment warehouse that burned down in 2015.

As for the Prairie Farms ice cream plant, its closure comes in the wake of a series of company cut-backs and plant shutdowns targeting cities ranging from Peoria to Marietta in Ohio.

Prairie Farms, which recently underwent a change in its top management, is a dairy cooperative stretching throughout the Midwest and South. It works with some 700 farms and has more than 8,000 employees, 50 manufacturing plants and more than 100 distribution facilities. Annual sales run to more than $3 billion.

Prairie Farms bought the facility in 1977 from Swift & Co., which opened the plant in 1918.

The company confirmed the closure of the Decatur ice cream plant Monday. Company spokesman Darin Copeland issued the following statement: “After carefully considering several factors, we have decided to shift ice cream production from the Decatur plant to another facility within the Prairie Farms' network.

“We informed employees on Friday that the plant is permanently closing. We appreciate the efforts of our Decatur employees and they will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company. We expect the plant closing will impact 30 to 35 employees, and we intend to make the transition as smooth as possible for them during this difficult time.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

