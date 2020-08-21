Watch now: Return of Millikin students welcome news for Decatur businesses

DECATUR — Millikin University students and faculty aren’t the only ones excited about the beginning of the school year.
The surrounding businesses were anxiously waiting its return as well.
“We’re excited to have the students back,” said Kolton Huttes, manager of University Dogs. “We hope they all take the precautions that they need to take to stay safe, but we’re definitely glad to see them back in town.”
It's been a long few months. After initially extending its spring break in March because of growing coronavirus concerns, the university eventually cancelled the remainder of the spring semester and all the activities that went with it. No sports, no plays, no concerts, no graduation.
That meant no students, no visits by friends and family, no out of town teams and theirs fans, and no community members grabbing food or a drink after taking part in a league at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center or watching a performance at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
At the same time, the pandemic wreaked havoc on the businesses in other ways. State mandates closed all non-essential businesses. Restaurants were allowed to operate initially by offering delivery or curbside service only.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for Imagine Café, a new coffee shop that opened just weeks ahead of the coronavirus restrictions. The business reopened Aug. 14 with a new owner and new name.
After Imagine Coffee was forced to close in March, manager Nick Wood said he “took a few months to just wrap my head around what we were going to do with the quarantine.”
From that emerged a new business in the location, Pure Coffee House, of which Wood is the owner.
In just its first week in business, Wood said he has enjoyed a steady flow of Millikin students and their families.
“I have a lot of repeat customers from staff as well as students,” Wood said. “At least half of my business has been from Millikin, if not Millikin parents dropping students off.”
The restaurant serves coffees, espresso, smoothies and juices as well as sandwiches and pastries. When he purchased the restaurant, Wood had hoped to add a lounge area for students and others to relax. “But with social distancing, we had it set up differently,” he said.
The hours have been shortened a few hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. “But when everything kind of gets back into some sort of normalcy again, I’m going to encourage students to come and hang out and study here,” Wood said. “And I will extend my evening hours to allow for that.”
Returning customers of University Dogs will see some changes, too.
The lobby of the business remains closed, meaning customers must order online or call in for curbside pickup.
“We don’t really foresee that changing for us anytime soon,” Huttes said.
Head West Sub Shop district manager Brian Becker said he was surprised to see the students again.
“I heard they were going all online learning,” he said.
In less than a week, the sub shop has had a steady stream of customers, according to Becker. “And I’m very happy,” he said. “My business is doing great this week.”
Although he appreciates the business, Becker understands it can all change again. “We’re playing it by ear and seeing what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m just worried if this is going to be something that’s going to all of a sudden halt and go back to quarantine.”
As coronavirus numbers declined, the state has gradually eased some of the restrictions placed on businesses. However, officials continue to warn that a spike in cases or other metrics by which its severity are measured could bring renewed restrictions and, in extreme circumstances, the closing of Millikin again.
“The students going back to their home towns would be a big detriment to us,” Huttes said. “Having them here is furthering our business.”
