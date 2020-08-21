Watch now: Return of Millikin students welcome news for Decatur businesses

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Imagine Café, a new coffee shop that opened just weeks ahead of the coronavirus restrictions. The business reopened Aug. 14 with a new owner and new name.

After Imagine Coffee was forced to close in March, manager Nick Wood said he “took a few months to just wrap my head around what we were going to do with the quarantine.”

From that emerged a new business in the location, Pure Coffee House, of which Wood is the owner.

In just its first week in business, Wood said he has enjoyed a steady flow of Millikin students and their families.

“I have a lot of repeat customers from staff as well as students,” Wood said. “At least half of my business has been from Millikin, if not Millikin parents dropping students off.”

The restaurant serves coffees, espresso, smoothies and juices as well as sandwiches and pastries. When he purchased the restaurant, Wood had hoped to add a lounge area for students and others to relax. “But with social distancing, we had it set up differently,” he said.