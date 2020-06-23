Watch now: Shoppers in Decatur bag big savings thanks to efforts by young people

DECATUR — John Madden, 63, and his wife Jacky, 64, travel from Monticello to shop at the Aldi on Pershing Road in Decatur.
“We just always come to this one,” Jacky Madden said.
As soon as the couple entered the store during their shopping trip, they were given a gift card worth $50.
“We didn’t know what was going on,” Jacky Madden said.
More surprises were found as they were leaving.
“Until we checked out, we didn’t know what was on it,” John Madden said about the amount.
The Maddens also appreciated that the surprise came from a group of 24 local students. “It’s great that they do this,” Jacky Madden said.
The students were able to hand out a total of 150 gift cards, each worth $50, during Tuesday’s event and a similar distribution a week ago.
The teenagers are members of the Young Leaders in Action. Natalie Beck is the president of the Community Foundation of Macon County. YLIA is the organization’s youth group.
“We started it so that we could get people engaged at a very young age in philanthropy,” she said.
This year is the second season for the youth group. Eleven Macon County high schools, as well as a homeschooler, have students participating. “So it’s a very good cross representation of the youth in our community,” Beck said. “This year we have 117 (students).”
The students handed out cards last week at the same location. Tuesday’s event was more of a celebration with balloons, signs and other decorations.
“Last week they thought it was a protest,” Beck said about the customers’ reactions. “This week, we’re more about letting them know it’s very positive.”
Some students handed out the gift cards while others helped the customers.
Eisenhower High School senior Jalyn Pearce was stationed at the check-out area ready to assist shoppers with bagging groceries. “We’re doing lots of things to help,” she said. “We just want to make sure their experience is good and they have a nice morning.”
Jalyn said she joined YLIA to give back to her community.
“Being a leader right now is important to me, because it’s going to help grow my future,” she said. “I’d like to be a teacher, so being a role model is important.”
Ben Pasquariello, 16, is a Warrensburg-Latham High School senior. “It seems like a good way to give back to the community,” he said.
Ben said his school has other leadership opportunities. “But this seems more active,” he said.
Jarmese Sherrod is the program facilitator for YLIA. She said they search for any group that is in need. “We work with people of all ages,” she said. “Kids, youth, adults and seniors. Our ultimate impact is to empower everyone in need.”
In the process the organization is hoping to grow students in leadership, volunteerism and philanthropy.
The students raised the money for the gift cards through various fundraisers. During other summer activities, the students have distributed food boxes for organizations and programs.
According to Heather Moore, vice president of the Aldi Dwight Illinois Division, YLIA reached out to the store supervisors before the event. “They had wanted to give back to the community,” she said. “We were so excited that, one, youth in the community were doing this kind of philanthropic work. But they also wanted to include us.”
The local store contributed donations to the event as well, Moore said.
Tim Hill, manager of the Pershing Road store, was happy to see the reaction of his customers. “They were just shocked,” he said. “Because it was a big secret, they just walked up and it was a big surprise.”
Aldi stores open early on Tuesdays and Thursdays for their vulnerable shoppers, or those who need extra time and space to do their shopping.
Decatur resident Linda Umphryes, 70, accepted one of the gift cards. “This is a great community service,” she said.
The Pershing Road Aldi is Umphryes' regular store. “At least twice a week,” she said. “Being a senior citizen, this makes a difference.”
