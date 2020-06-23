Watch now: Shoppers in Decatur bag big savings thanks to efforts by young people

Ben Pasquariello, 16, is a Warrensburg-Latham High School senior. “It seems like a good way to give back to the community,” he said.

Ben said his school has other leadership opportunities. “But this seems more active,” he said.

Jarmese Sherrod is the program facilitator for YLIA. She said they search for any group that is in need. “We work with people of all ages,” she said. “Kids, youth, adults and seniors. Our ultimate impact is to empower everyone in need.”

In the process the organization is hoping to grow students in leadership, volunteerism and philanthropy.

The students raised the money for the gift cards through various fundraisers. During other summer activities, the students have distributed food boxes for organizations and programs.

According to Heather Moore, vice president of the Aldi Dwight Illinois Division, YLIA reached out to the store supervisors before the event. “They had wanted to give back to the community,” she said. “We were so excited that, one, youth in the community were doing this kind of philanthropic work. But they also wanted to include us.”

The local store contributed donations to the event as well, Moore said.