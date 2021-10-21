Watch now: Shortage of commercial truck drivers felt in Decatur

DECATUR — The dock at Prairie Farms is across the street from the main building, so when a trailer needs to be moved from one to the other, someone with a commercial driver's license has to move it.

“I guess it's because they have to cross a public street,” said procurement manager Aaron Minor. “If they'd get into a wreck, someone could say, 'He wasn't qualified'" to drive the truck.

Until recently, when a truck had to be moved, Prairie Farms had to call one of their drivers and wait for them to get to the 757 N. Morgan St. facility. They had to pay the driver for several hours even if it only took a few minutes to move the truck.

Now they have Justin Buckley, a materials handler for the company who recently obtained a commercial driver's license thanks to assistance from Workforce Investment Solutions.

“I just wanted (to learn) a trade and a little bit more money than I was making,” said Buckley, 31. “My supervisor at my job suggested I go (to Workforce).”

Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce, said the shortage of CDL holders is acute and across all industries that need drivers, from Amazon to school bus companies.

Workforce can help pay for books and tuition for those who qualify for their services, she said.

“There's a lot of need in the world today for drivers,” Wilkerson said. “With the holidays coming up, on the news all I've been hearing is, 'Shop early, toys may not be on the market,' so there's a big emphasis on drivers.”

There are several local training programs available, including at Richland Community College, and John Oliver, dean of workforce development at Richland, said he can almost guarantee job placement because the demand is so high, especially now with supply chain problems that are partially due to a lack of qualified truck drivers.

“That was an issue before the pandemic,” he said. “(The pandemic) was just an accelerant to where we were headed anyhow. We were struggling to keep up with the demand before the pandemic, and as a result, we've gotten supply and demand so far out of whack they're struggling to hire, and we're trying to promote more training to fill those needs.”

Recent changes in the laws regarding truck driver qualifications take effect Feb. 7, and Richland is ready to provide that training. Drivers who are already qualified before that date won't have to take extra training. The new requirements are that individuals will have to go to a registered training provider, and take 240 hours of training as opposed to the 160 hours required now.

“It takes a couple of weeks longer, which doesn't help the (shortage) issue, but we've got to follow those regulations,” Oliver said. “It will put safer, better trained drivers on the road, but it takes a little more time, more skills and more book work.”

According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry was short 61,000 drivers before the pandemic, and that organization expects that number to balloon to 160,000 by 2028. During the pandemic, when state driver's license facilities shut down, it was difficult to get tests and licenses, and with driver training programs also closed temporarily, an already-bad problem just got worse.

The association blames the shortage in part on wages. Though big-rig drivers make an average of $22 to $25 an hour, most of them are paid by the mile. Traffic snags such as construction delays can drop that per-hour wage.

Additionally, the average age of drivers has inched up to 46. The minimum age for a CDL is 21, and the association has been advocating to lower that to 18 in the hopes of attracting more young drivers.

“If there's one lesson we've learned during the pandemic, it's that drivers are essential workers,” Oliver said. “We see truck drivers are definitely essential. The supply chain is all broken and these are jobs where the average wage is $45,000, and we're seeing graduates make up to $75,000. I was talking to (a representative of ) John Deere during the Farm Progress Show and he said these are high-demand, high-wage jobs. There are a lot of jobs in Decatur, though you make more money going over the road, but there are a lot of jobs in Decatur where you're not over the road.”

