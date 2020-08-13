Watch now: State grant a welcome boost for The Decatur Club

DECATUR — Jeff Ingle was in a state a disbelief when he read the email indicating The Decatur Club was among the recipients of the state's first round of Business Interruption Grants.
"I wasn't sure it was real," said Ingle, manager of the downtown Decatur business, noting all the junk mail he receives promoting things that are too good to be true.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million this week. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.
"This is a big opportunity for us," Ingle said of the $20,000 grant which will be used to offset bills that accumulated while the business was closed from March 16 until July 1 because of restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Ingle said plans also include using the windfall to make technology upgrades that will put the entertainment and meetings venue on better footing to compete once things return to normal.
Ingle said the business also was the recipient of a Paycheck Protection Program grant that has allowed 30% of his staff to return to work.
"There are people who are providing important services and products to all of us that are included in this program, that we want to make sure that they survive and thrive through this," Pritzker said during a stop Thursday at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA to promote the program.
The initial allotment, split between 2,655 small businesses, is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.
The first round of funding is aimed at businesses that were forced to close fully during the spring, when Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Recipients are able to use the grants for payroll costs, rent, utilities, equipment and other pandemic-related needs, such as personal protective equipment, training and new technology.
The Decatur Club is one of 20 Decatur-area small businesses receiving the Business Interruption Grants.
Those receiving $10,000 grants are:
- Hair 101 in Assumption
- Ava Nails in Decatur
- Plus Quality Cleaning Services in Decatur
- Tri Manor Motel in Decatur
Those receiving $20,000 grants are:
- Knotty Pine Bar & Grill in Assumption
- Christian County YMCA in Taylorville
- Fieldhouse 219 in Monticello
- 48 Inn in Decatur
- Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package in Decatur
- Country Inn and Suites in Decatur
- Fashion Divine Beauty Supply in Decatur
- Fast Tax in Decatur
- Toki Hibachi Sushi in Decatur
- Glass House in Decatur
- Gym Fusion in Decatur
- Kids Castle Learning Center in Decatur
- Decatur Inn in Decatur
- The Lotus Flower in Decatur
- The Decatur Athletic Club in Decatur
