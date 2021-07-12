Watch now: Tate & Lyle to split off Decatur operations in massive corporate take-over deal

DECATUR — A massive corporate shake-up is changing the face of Tate & Lyle PLC and will transfer control of its Decatur wet milling and grain operations to a new company controlled by a New York-based private equity firm, KPS Capital Partners, LP.

The new company, called NewCo, has a book value of $1.7 billion and KPS will borrow to pay Tate & Lyle $1.3 billion for its controlling stake in NewCo. Tate & Lyle said Monday it will pocket roughly $1.2 billion after costs are deducted and plans to hand $700,000,000 back to shareholders via a special dividend and share buy-backs. The rest of the cash will pad its balance sheet.

The official announcement of the deal, in which Tate & Lyle still retains a “substantial equity stake” in NewCo and its earnings, makes no mention of the fate of the hundreds of Decatur workers, blue and white collar, who labor at its plants and offices now.

Messages left with the main trade union at the plant, United Steelworkers Local 837, were not immediately returned.

But a spokesman for Tate & Lyle, Nick Hasell, said the new deal was a path forward for boosting the growth of both Tate & Lyle and Newco. “This transaction is about… giving both businesses the opportunity to pursue their respective strategies in a way not possible under Tate & Lyle’s current strategy,” he added.

“We believe we have found a strong and like-minded partner in KPS to take the Primary Products business (which includes the wet milling done in Decatur) forward on the next stage of its development. Tate & Lyle and KPS have a shared vision for unlocking the growth potential of the Primary Products business.”

And he said KPS stood ready to make substantial investments in NewCo and pursue corporate acquisitions that will further boost value and product capability.

His optimism was shared by Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, who heard no alarm bells accompanying the big corporate deal, which is set to close in 2022.

“I think this is very positive news,” said Bateman. “I think that it is going to position them well for future growth.”

The deal gives NewCo control of the corn wet mills in Decatur, Lafayette, Ind., and Loudon, Tenn., along with additional plants in Ohio, Minnesota and Brazil. There is also a network of 13 grain elevators and four bulk transfer stations in the United States and 50% shareholdings in two joint ventures in Tennessee and Mexico.

London-based Tate & Lyle, which took over the former A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. between 1988 and 2000, said it’s shifting its corporate focus to concentrate on “global food and beverage solutions” in fast-growing specialty markets for healthier food and drink.

“Our deep scientific expertise, unique product portfolio and leading technical abilities in sweetening… positions us very well to benefit from growing consumer demand for food and drink that is lower in sugar, calories and fat, and with added fiber,” said Nick Hampton, CEO of Tate & Lyle.

“With the pandemic accelerating the trend towards healthier food, now is the right time to focus our business on capturing this growth.”

NewCo will meanwhile concentrate on the traditional markets for wet milled corn, including bulk sweeteners, industrial starches for paper and packaging and animal nutrition.

The new firm inherits a 500-strong customer base in North and South America and, based on Tate & Lyle’s performance in the latest financial year, is looking at revenues of $2.359 billion and an operating profit of more than $229 million.

Tate & Lyle says its deal with NewCo also includes 20-year long-term agreements to supply it with products it continues to need from the new firm’s acquired facilities.

KPS Capital Partners’ reputation, meanwhile, is for sweeping in to turn around industrial companies that are struggling; although there has been no suggestion that Tate & Lyle’s North American operations are in trouble.

A Financial Times article headlined “The friendly barbarian” described KPS co-founder and joint managing partner Michael Psaros as a “union-friendly vulture investor”, who, unlike others of his kind, is willing to sit down and deal with unions when turning a company around.

Psaros had described KPS as a Wall Street firm prepared to do whatever it takes to make new industrial take-over deals work. Using football analogies, he is quoted as saying: “Our investment strategy is based on hundreds of initiatives. It is all basic blocking and tackling. We are hardcore, full body-contact industrial turnaround investors.”

KPS, which currently operates 149 manufacturing facilities in 22 countries, has 35,000 employees working for it directly or through joint ventures and annual revenues of $10.9 billion.

In a statement after the announcement of the NewCo deal, Psaros described the “primary products” of factories like Decatur as a “superior investment opportunity.”

He added: “...There is a tremendous opportunity to materially increase revenues, productivity and profitability. We look forward to working with the existing Primary Products management team and its employees to build on the great platform they have established and drive future growth.”

Bates of the Economic Development Corporation said she hadn’t had a chance yet to research KPS too deeply, but saw nothing sinister in their desire to run a vast section of the Tate & Lyle industrial empire.

“Because Tate & Lyle has grown, as many of these food and feed companies have grown, they kind of start to diversity and the more they diversity the bigger the company becomes,” she said. “

“And sometimes when you kind of get back to your true strengths and your focus, like what we have here in Decatur, having companies like KPS come in with their capital I think is just a really positive thing.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

