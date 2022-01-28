Watch now: Working from home is here to stay

DECATUR — On a typical Tuesday at BLDD Architects, there might be a handful of people in the office.

“At BLDD, we were a little bit ahead of the curve when the pandemic hit,” said Eric Sary, director of people and culture at the Decatur firm. “We had already decided that we would go to a more hybrid model to be more flexible with our team. We're just continuing with the hybrid model. People come into the office as needed.”

BLDD has been doing business this way since 2017, he said. People come in one day a week or multiple days, depending on what they're working on, and productivity has actually gone up during the pandemic.

“We feel like, if we establish trust with our team, we don't need to have them in the office to know that they're doing their work,” he said.

Working from home, he said, makes it easier to get the work done for some of them. They don't have to drive back and forth to the office, and with technology that allows for conference calls and sharing files, they can still collaborate with each other.

As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary and people head back to work in person, some businesses, like BLDD, have found that having employees work from home is just as efficient, if not more so in some cases. The flexibility that Sary mentioned is appreciated by those workers who have the choice, and if the work is getting done, it doesn't matter where the team is doing the work.

COVID's 'momentous' impact

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the impact of COVID-19 on the workplace was "momentous," eliminating millions of jobs and, especially in the early months of the pandemic, forcing companies to figure out a way for employees to work remotely. Fully one-third of workers reported working from home in the period May to December 2020, as compared to the same period in 2018, when only 13% of workers did so.

With a large number of jobs impossible to do from home because they require face-to-face interaction with customers or clients, the Bureau of Labor Statistics adjusted its definition of "suitable for telework" under the pandemic conditions. For example, teachers were teaching over the internet during school shutdowns, and usually teaching K-12 would be considered an occupation that requires face-to-face and in-person work.

Surveys taken from May to October 2020 on the number of workers who lost work in the previous four weeks declined from 42 million in May 2020 to 12 million in October 2020 before leveling off. In each month, most of these workers were in occupations classified as not suitable for telework, although both types of occupations showed declines in lost work as the year progressed.

Balancing act

However, the lines between “work” and “home” do blur, and it might make it more difficult to unplug or, alternatively, to concentrate if you also have family and pets at home distracting you. Sary said he knows that the team is probably putting in hours outside of “work” hours – and that most people working remote are doing the same – because those lines are blurred. You're watching TV on a Saturday night and you hear your computer chime and you go see that you have a work email and you answer it, or take phone calls. The other side of that, however, is that working from home allows the chance to do an errand or a chore because you can make up the time when you get back since your office is in a spare bedroom or the living room or a corner of the kitchen.

“I think for us in the world of marketing, at least, our work can be primarily remote,” said BLDD marketing diretor Alida Sullivan. “We do some of our work in-house when it comes to trade show prep and things like that. ... The biggest shift, I think, has been, not having the same culture we had prior to the pandemic. What we're missing out on is some of that same social culture that BLDD had prided itself on. I think we're still figuring that part out.”

During the months that schools were in remote learning, said Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation in Decatur, people like her who had kids at home would have found it very difficult to juggle child care and work if they'd not been able to work remotely. She enjoys working from home, but she also enjoys going into the office.

“It's a mixed bag of feelings around remote work,” she said. “Some love it, some hate it.”

The tide is turning, however, and most of the businesses the EDC has been talking to about moving to Decatur are the kind that would expect employees to work in person, she said.

Staying home

Sherrie Dhermy works in information technology for the healthcare industry, and has been totally remote for some time, with no plans to return to an office environment. Unless she has to physically work on someone's computer, she can do everything else from home.

“The challenge is staying focused, knowing in the next room there is laundry to be done or dishes or play with the kitties,” Dhermy said. “Perks are I don’t have to go out in bad weather. I am saving money in gas. I don’t have to wake up as early to get ready and drive. I also get to start my work day very early in the morning so there are times I am off early afternoons, but have days I work longer hours because of meetings.”

At Archer Daniels Midland Co., employees who can work remotely are encouraged to do so, said spokeswoman Jackie Anderson.

“We continue to encourage all employees to get vaccinated as well,” Anderson said “Right now, we are targeting a return date of Feb. 1, but we are closely monitoring the situation and will adjust protocols as necessary to ensure the safety of our employees remains our highest priority.”

Richard Lynch, partner in charge of Central Illinois for Sikich Inc., the firm who handles auditing services for Richland Community College, said the company has been transitioning to a remote model for several years.

“A couple of years ago, the pandemic arrived and really accelerated our process in terms of pushing us to more remote reality,” Lynch said. “Certainly since March two years ago, we've been pretty much fully remote.”

Balancing the upsides and downsides to being remote, he said, means making opportunities for people to get together safely. However, for the most part, he said, working remotely has taken some of the stress out of their work lives.

“Schools' cancellations, day cares closing, people watching children or taking care of loved ones, coming down with COVID and being restricted for a period of time, having that flexibility of an employer that says, 'Hey, we can work with you through those realities' has been massively beneficial,” Lynch said. “I look forward where we can get to a place of having that flexibility and also having opportunities for us to get together face-to-face, but right now, respecting the safety and well-being of our people is paramount.”

