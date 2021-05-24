What to expect in your revamped herald-review.com

It’s time. Time to give our more than 45,000 regular readers a better digital experience. Time to present the news in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos and photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly revamped herald-review.com.

The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists report on crime, politics and community events and happenings on an hourly basis. They have the privilege of bringing you the news of your community.

Chris Coates, our Central Illinois editor, puts it this way: “Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Decatur region and around the world. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s updated and customized to your interests."

We know that our readers are in the market for a vehicle. We know that of our 4.5 million monthly page views in April, Thursday was our busiest day, and that our desktop readership barely edges out our mobile readership.

Herald & Review wins 15 statewide awards The Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest winners were announced on Thursday.