What to expect in your revamped herald-review.com
What to expect in your revamped herald-review.com

Herald & Review exterior September 2018

The Herald & Review is shown in September 2018.  

 JIM BOWLING, Herald & Review

It’s time. Time to give our more than 45,000 regular readers a better digital experience. Time to present the news in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos and photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly revamped herald-review.com.

The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists report on crime, politics and community events and happenings on an hourly basis. They have the privilege of bringing you the news of your community.

Chris Coates, our Central Illinois editor, puts it this way: “Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the Decatur region and around the world. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s updated and customized to your interests."

We know that our readers are in the market for a vehicle. We know that of our 4.5 million monthly page views in April,  Thursday was our busiest day, and that our desktop readership barely edges out our mobile readership.

We also know that many of you have been frustrated by the somewhat clunky and overly busy design and advertising pop ups. Our new site addresses those frustrations and we will continue to develop and fine tune it. I know our advertisers will be as pleased with our redesign as our readers.

We know that herald-review.com readers value content from our advertising partners, and many use the site to plan their weekend activities, decide where to eat and who can help them buy a new home. Our new site offers our advertisers a much less crowded space for messaging, with some exciting new advertising possibilities (ask us about our new “Parallax” ad unit — it’s as much fun to say as it is to view).

In short, a better website for our readers is a better website for our advertisers.

We are aware that come Tuesday at 10 a.m., our loyal readers and advertisers will see a big change in our website. And sometimes change is hard. But I think you will agree that it was time to completely renew our old site so we could continue our mission of bringing you award-winning journalism and delivering an engaged and robust audience for our advertisers.

I look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions on our new herald-review.com. Please reach out to me at (563) 723-1753 or via email at Dan.Adams@lee.net.

Cheers,

Dan Adams

Central Illinois Media Group president and director

Dan Adams

Adams
