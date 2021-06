DECATUR — Construction has begun on the Sam's Club Fuel Center at 4334 Prospect Drive in Decatur.

Project superintendent Daniel Diekmann of Poettker Construction said the project will include eight pumps and an attendant building. A building permit issued by the city of Decatur values the project at $750,000.

He said work got under way Monday and will take about 14 weeks to complete.

Diekmann said the project will employ about 25 local union workers.

