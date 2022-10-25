 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's next for Sloan's Calzones?

DECATUR -- Those taking advantage of the regular buy one get one Tuesday special at Sloan’s Calzones in downtown Decatur were doing so for the last time.

“Unfortunately this is something we never wanted to say!! Sloans Calzones will be closing as of this Friday,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support more than you know! We are closed for now, but definitely not forever.”

It also included the hashtag #Gonefornowbutnotforever

Attempts to seek clarification from owner Brent Sloan about the "not forever" quote and hashtag were unsuccessful Tuesday.

The restaurant has been located at 190 Merchant St. since 2010, after operating for three years at 2880 N. Oakland Ave.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

