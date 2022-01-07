What's that being built at U.S. 51 and Ash Ave.?

DECATUR — The Decatur area will soon have another facility to access for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and illness.

Construction of the new WellNow Urgent Care is underway at 4165 N. Water St. It will be part of the Decatur Marketplace complex, which currently includes Chipotle Mexican Grill, at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Ash Avenue.

“When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care,” said Annie Keller, WellNow’s public relations manager. “Our location is Decatur was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, so our patients can get care close to where they live and work.”

As for selecting Decatur as its seventh Illinois location, Keller said, “We recognized there was a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.”

Other Illinois locations include Collinsville, O’Fallon, Swansea, and several in the greater Chicago area. WellNow currently has 115 locations in five states.

The centers are open seven days a week, providing a wide-range of services, including on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals.

CBRE Inc., a commercial real estate services company, is handling the development of Decatur Marketplace. According to sales material posted on the company’s website, there is still a 3,925 square foot area available for development in the strip mall.

The corner has been targeted by developers because of its location on a busy highway, across from other large retail developments and proximity to Interstate 72. In the CBRE marketing materials, it notes the site having exposure to nearly 40,000 vehicles per day.

Over the objections of some neighborhood residents, the Decatur City Council on Jan. 2, 2018, voted 5-2 to rezone 1.6 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection for the development. That followed a 2015 vote that saw the council reject a rezoning request that would have allowed for the relocation of the Pershing Road Aldi to the site. That store has since moved to a site near the intersection of Pershing and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Each vote included heated protests from neighbors, who voiced concerns about traffic, safety and the potential negative effect on their property values.

