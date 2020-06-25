What's that being built on Mount Zion Road? Here's the answer.

Sunrise Bakery closing on Saturday; reopening uncertain The Sunrise Bakery on Mount Zion Road will close at noon Saturday, June 27.

The Decatur Orthopedic Center doctors also have to travel to other facilities depending on the procedures. The goal is to have a central location to provide physical therapy, diagnostics and preventive care,

“It’s all about efficiency, all about patient comfort, patient ease,” Sams said.

Although many medical facilities limited their staff and hours of operation during the coronavirus pandemic, the Mount Zion office was able to continue services. They took the necessary precautions, but still took care of the people in pain. “That’s what we are creating here, a center where we can take care of everything,” Sams said.

Construction is expected to take about a year. The main entrance will move to the east side of the building.

Plans call for two levels, with 14-foot ceilings and services for sports downstairs. The doctors will be able to study injuries and progress through high-speed cameras, motion analysis and other technology.

“How do we prevent kids from getting injuries?” Sams said. “We need to make sure their mechanics are sound. That’s where the sports enhancement comes into play.”