What's that being built on Mount Zion Road? Here's the answer.

MOUNT ZION — A parcel on Mount Zion Road is being transformed into a $6 million expansion of Decatur Orthopedic Center.
Plans call for 25,000 square feet of space on the site just north of the current center on Ashland Avenue. The campus will have an additional 6 acres for future projects.
Dr. Jacob Sams and business partner Dr. Donald Sullivan opened the 7,000-square-foot building in 2013. “And we are out of space,” Sams said. “We continue to grow.”
Seven years ago, just the two doctors treated patients. “We’re now up to five providers,” Sams said.
Along with fractures and physical therapy, the doctors specialize in hands, spines, joint replacement and backs.
They plan to add treatment rooms, X-ray and MRI machines and physical therapy and sports enhancement services.
The plan is to provide a full-service musculoskeletal center of excellence, Sams said. Orthopedics is the cornerstone of their services; however, many other healing opportunities are often needed. Patients often have to wait for a referral and schedule more appointments. “It’s not seamless in terms of getting them to the next provider that may or may not be what they really need,” Sams said.
The Decatur Orthopedic Center doctors also have to travel to other facilities depending on the procedures. The goal is to have a central location to provide physical therapy, diagnostics and preventive care,
“It’s all about efficiency, all about patient comfort, patient ease,” Sams said.
Although many medical facilities limited their staff and hours of operation during the coronavirus pandemic, the Mount Zion office was able to continue services. They took the necessary precautions, but still took care of the people in pain. “That’s what we are creating here, a center where we can take care of everything,” Sams said.
Construction is expected to take about a year. The main entrance will move to the east side of the building.
Plans call for two levels, with 14-foot ceilings and services for sports downstairs. The doctors will be able to study injuries and progress through high-speed cameras, motion analysis and other technology.
“How do we prevent kids from getting injuries?” Sams said. “We need to make sure their mechanics are sound. That’s where the sports enhancement comes into play.”
It's hoped the facility will shorten the patients’ road to recovery with comprehensive rehabilitation, Sams said. “We will save hours or days of problems.” he said.
The new facility is a community effort, Sams said. “This is one of the largest, privately funded projects here,” he said. “Nearly all of the people working on this are from Decatur or Central Illinois.”
Sams and his colleagues often care for patients from around the state, even the country. “We have a bigger draw than just Decatur,” he said. “That’s value added to the community.”
