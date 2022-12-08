Window shopping: Decatur businesses know 'it's all about presentation'

DECATUR — Judy DeBouck’s artwork has earned her the title Creative Goddess. Her window displays for Giggles on Merchant have drawn customers in from far away, she said.

“The window is what brings a person into the store,” DeBouck said. “In this market, it’s all about presentation.”

The large windows are an important form of advertisement for many locally-owned shops. Several business owners actively sought out the downtown Decatur buildings because of the historical appeal, which often includes big windows.

The Christmas season is a difficult time to dress up the large windows, according to DeBouck. “We like you to look through and see what we have,” she said. “You have to make it visual inside and out.”

The challenge is changing the scene from year to year and season to season. “Doing that while you don’t spend a fortune,” DeBouck said.

Giggles’ decorations often coincide with the upcoming holiday. Plans for the next displays will feature a Valentine’s Day theme and a special product.

Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful Gift Boutique on Main Street, knew she needed to grab as much attention as possible with her storefront window. “I’m the only retail business on this block,” she said. “It’s very important that I light it up and let people know I’m here.”

The clothing boutique has flashing lights and a colorful tree for the holiday season. “I keep the lights on 24/7,” she Threewit said.

When the Christmas season is through, she takes down the garland and ornaments. “But I still leave my lights on, so that people will see me and know,” Threewit said. “Because they will drive past me. The lights let people see the store before they even get here.”

The owners of SugaFix Designer Dessert Studio on East William Street hired Alisa Taylor to decorate the storefront. She said the goal is to catch the customer’s eye as well as making sure the owner is happy.

The local bakery already has colorful elements showing through the windows. Separated from other retail businesses. Taylor knew she needed to add more flare. “Bright colors are important, but also anything that looks fun,” she said.

Murphy and Co. employees have two large areas of her kitchen decor store to decorate. “That’s the reason why we liked this storefront, because of all the windows,” said owner Gretchen Murphy. “We want to make sure it looks good from inside and outside.”

Located on the corner of Water Street and and Prairie Avenue, the business is in a central area of downtown. “We change all of our displays on a regular basis,” Murphy said. “We don’t really keep things seasonal.”

Although the products are modern, the store’s aesthetics are rooted in the past. With customers walking past Murphy and Co., the owner knows she has to catch them as they pass by. “We have lights on at night, so you can see inside our windows, see what’s going on in the store,” Murphy said. “That’s another allure of the store.”

The gift shop Tournesol has been located on Merchant Street for nearly 20 years. The front door is situated deep into the two storefront windows. “And I love doing the windows,” said owner Kim McSherry. “That’s my joy. I love doing it anytime of the year.”

Merchant Street has several eye-catching features, even after the businesses close for the day. McSherry knows potential customers window shop. “Sometimes people just come downtown to walk,” she said. “The windows are nice for people during the day, but they’re really nice when we’re not open.”

Del’s Popcorn on Merchant Street doesn’t rely solely on the smell of popcorn to get customers in its door. “It draws people in when they see we took the time to decorate,” said store manager Annah Hulva. “The better the decorations, the more people you can get inside.”

The future decorations for Del’s will include summer activities, back to school and fall themes. “As long as the seasons change, we change things up too,” Hulva said.

The employees at Brass Horn stores, located in a row on East Prairie, have three different customers they must attract — men, women and children. Each window uses a different advertising technique.

While men’s and women’s stores have a classic look, the children’s store is whimsical, according to Kyli Heckenkamp, co-manager of Brass Horn Too and Brass Horn Kids. “If you don’t know we’re here or you don’t know our business, the windows might entice you enough to make you come in,” she said. “Then you might like what you see.”

Customers can travel to each store through connecting doorways inside.

Co-manager and window designer Stacie Streckfuss tries to entice both women and their children into either store. Bright colors attract the younger shoppers. However, the mothers want to look good themselves, just like the window advertisement.

“The kids see a giant lollipop in the window, and say ‘I want to go in there’,” Streckfuss said. “For the women who are window shopping, we put in as much as we can to give them a visual of all the different things that we carry in the store, not just clothing.”

“You can be more fun and whimsical a little more so than you can for women’s clothes,” Heckenkamp said about the children’s display.

