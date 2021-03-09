 Skip to main content
Work underway to repair Herald & Review phone lines
Work underway to repair Herald & Review phone lines

DECATUR — Work is underway to repair phone lines at the Herald & Review offices following an equipment fire Tuesday.

Fire crews were on the scene after smoke was seen in the 601 E. William St. building.

No injuries were reported.

For additional contact information, visit here.

