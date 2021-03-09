Work underway to repair Herald & Review phone lines

DECATUR — Work is underway to repair phone lines at the Herald & Review offices following an equipment fire Tuesday.
Fire crews were on the scene after smoke was seen in the 601 E. William St. building.
No injuries were reported.
DECATUR — Work is underway to repair phone lines at the Herald & Review offices following an equipment fire Tuesday.
Fire crews were on the scene after smoke was seen in the 601 E. William St. building.
No injuries were reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.