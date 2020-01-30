Macon County among state leaders in job creation in December

DECATUR — Macon County was among the state leaders in the creation of new jobs in December, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday.

According to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Macon County added 700 new jobs during the month, a 1.3% increase. That follows only the Champaign (up 3.4%, up 3,800) and Carbondale (up 1.9%, up 1,100) metropolitan areas.

Macon County saw payroll increases in the education and health services, manufacturing, government, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and financial activities sectors. Declines were reported in the retail trade and information sectors.

Macon County reported a 5.1% unemployment rate in December, down from 6.3% in December 2018. The news release estimated there are 2,600 unemployed people in the Macon County labor force.

The federal report showed the unemployment rate dropped in all 14 of the state's metro areas, and jobs increased in 10. The statewide unemployment rate for December was 3.5%, down from 4.4% a year earlier. The federal unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.9% a year earlier.

