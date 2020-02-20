Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications reports $6 million loss
0 comments
alert top story

Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications reports $6 million loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mattoon company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $331 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $20.4 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

Consolidated Communications shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Mattoon-area places through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gov. Pritzker today told lawmakers about his 'fair tax' plan. Here's how several GOP legislators reacted.
Government and Politics

Gov. Pritzker today told lawmakers about his 'fair tax' plan. Here's how several GOP legislators reacted.

Illinois’ chief fiscal and investment officers lauded the economic opportunities afforded if voters approve Gov. JB Pritzker’s “fair tax” proposal in November. But several Republican lawmakers said they objected to the governor’s plan, outlined in his annual budget address Wednesday, to cut spending in several key areas if the constitutional amendment fails to pass.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News