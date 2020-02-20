Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications reports $6 million loss

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mattoon company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $331 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $20.4 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

Consolidated Communications shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

