McDonald’s and other companies that rely on hourly workers are changing sick time policies during the coronavirus outbreak. But not everyone benefits.

Martina Sanchez, 48, a home care worker who works for an elderly client in Morton Grove, said she was told not to come to work if she is sick. But she doesn’t have paid sick days -- Morton Grove was among dozens of suburbs that opted out of a Cook County ordinance to allow workers to earn sick time. And she can’t afford not to work when there are bills to pay, she said. Sanchez, the main breadwinner for her family of five, earns $80 a day and works up to three days a week.

Sanchez recalled when the house cleaner at her client’s home fell ill with the flu this winter, and stayed home recovering for two weeks with no pay.

“That worries me,” she said in Spanish. “The day you don’t go to work, you don’t get paid.”

As employers grapple with how to accommodate a workforce that can’t work from home, Walmart created an “emergency leave policy” allowing employees to avoid penalties for taking unpaid time off if they are unable to work or are uncomfortable at work.

The retailer told employees it will provide up to two weeks’ pay to workers who contract the virus or are forced to quarantine by a government agency or the retailer. Employees who have a confirmed case of the virus and aren’t able to return to work in two weeks may receive additional pay for up to 26 weeks.