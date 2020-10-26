McDonald’s asks judge to toss out racial discrimination suit filed by Black former franchisees, calling it ‘illogical’

McDonald’s is asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by more than 50 Black former franchisees who allege that racial discrimination by the fast food giant set them up to fail.

Chicago-based McDonald’s, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois, called the allegations “illogical” because the company “is only as successful as its franchisees.”

The Sept. 1 complaint by the Black former franchisees alleged McDonald’s steered them to less profitable locations, with lower sales volumes and higher security costs, and excluded them from financial support and growth opportunities offered to white franchisees. They allege they were denied opportunities to open and operate franchises in more profitable locations.

As a result, they allege, many went out of business and some declared bankruptcy. The number of black McDonald’s franchisees fell by more than half since its peak of 377 in 1998, to 186 today, and the cash flow gap between white and black franchisees more than tripled, the complaint alleges. The plaintiffs together operated 200 stores and are seeking as much as $1 billion in damages.